Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming December 8, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Marex, Inc. (MRX), aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR), WPP plc (WPP) , and Cepton, Inc. (CPTN)

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Marex, Inc. (MRX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Marex, Inc. (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the accuracy of Marex’s financial statements between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025. If you purchased Marex shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/marex/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2025.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against aTyr Pharma, Inc. (“aTyr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATYR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the efficacy of aTyr’s lead therapy candidate, Efzofitimod, between November 7, 2024 and September 12, 2025. If you purchased aTyr shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/atyr-pharma/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2025.

WPP plc (WPP)

The shareholder class action filed against WPP plc (“WPP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WPP) alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025. If you purchased WPP shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/wpp/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2025.

Cepton, Inc. (CPTN)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CPTN) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Cepton’s receipt of a third-party bid that valued Cepton at more than double the Koito Acquisition between July 29, 2024 and January 6, 2025. If you purchased Cepton shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cepton/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2025.

