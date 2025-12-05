Stran & Company Launches Client-Branded Online Gifting Platform; First Deployment Begins with One of the World’s Largest Audit, Tax, and Advisory Firms

Quincy, MA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the launch of its Online Gifting Program, a customizable platform that enables clients to deliver their own branded gifting experiences to their customers. The scalable digital platform is designed to help clients recognize and reward their customers through curated gifting and meaningful reward experiences, while reinforcing the client’s brand. The introduction of this platform also expands Stran’s digital capabilities and strengthens the Company’s overall value proposition.

The initial deployment is underway with one of the world’s largest audit, tax, and advisory firms, where members of the marketing team are opting in to preview the platform ahead of a broader launch in 2026.

Built for enterprise-level flexibility, the platform enables organizations to create and deliver their own branded gift-redemption sites incorporating the client’s logos, messaging, and optional embedded video content. It supports structured gift tiers—such as $25, $50, and $100—paired with curated merchandise assortments aligned to each tier. Recipients can choose from a thoughtfully selected range of items, including charitable eGift card options and premium, mission-driven products that reinforce social impact and brand-aligned values.

Each participant receives a unique redemption code and personalized email directing them to their dedicated gifting site. Automated communications—including welcome messages, reminders, and order confirmations—ensure a consistent and streamlined experience. The program features all-inclusive fulfillment pricing that covers the selected gift, tax, shipping, and handling, while Stran provides dedicated customer care and comprehensive program management to support users throughout the process.

“This launch reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, high-impact engagement solutions for our clients,” said Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “The Online Gifting Program aligns with our strategy to expand customer engagement capabilities and strengthen long-term recurring revenue streams. By combining personalization, automation, and enterprise scalability, the platform delivers innovative, value-driven solutions for enterprise clients. By further layering in ease of administration and meaningful choice, we are strengthening the value we offer to brands and expanding our capabilities in the rapidly growing digital gifting market.”

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding synergies from its acquired businesses, its financial position and operating performance, its expectations regarding its business initiatives, the Company’s expectations about its operating performance, trends in its business, the effectiveness of its growth strategies, its market opportunity, and demand for its products and services in general. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

