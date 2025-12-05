SL Green’s Office Leasing Volume Reaches 2.3 Million Square Feet

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that the company has signed Manhattan office leases totaling 2.3 million square feet to date in 2025, while maintaining a current pipeline of approximately 1.2 million square feet. This leasing velocity places the company on a trajectory to meet its 2025 Manhattan same-store office occupancy target of 93.2%.

Notable leases signed to date in the fourth quarter of 2025 include:

A financial services company has signed a lease expansion covering 92,663 square feet on the entire 5 th floor at One Madison Avenue. This increases the tenant’s total commitment in the building to 159,871 square feet. The tenant was represented by Todd Stracci of Jones Land LaSalle, and the landlord was represented by Paul Glickman, Ben Bass, Alex Chudnoff and Diana Biasotti of Jones Lang LaSalle.



floor at One Madison Avenue. This increases the tenant’s total commitment in the building to 159,871 square feet. The tenant was represented by Todd Stracci of Jones Land LaSalle, and the landlord was represented by Paul Glickman, Ben Bass, Alex Chudnoff and Diana Biasotti of Jones Lang LaSalle. Wells Fargo Bank has signed a 9-year renewal and expansion lease covering 49,865 square feet on floors 27-29 at 280 Park Avenue. The tenant was represented by Neil Goldmacher of Newmark, and the landlord was represented by Peter Turchin, Greg Rothkin, Jason Pollen and Hannah Gerard of CBRE.



Moroccanoil has signed a 10-year new lease covering 39,799 square feet on the entire 33 rd and partial 32 nd floors at 1185 Avenue of the Americas. The tenant was represented by Deborah Van Der Heyden, Yarden Drimmer, Tamar Wartanian and Andrew Chase of Cushman & Wakefield, and the landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark.



and partial 32 floors at 1185 Avenue of the Americas. The tenant was represented by Deborah Van Der Heyden, Yarden Drimmer, Tamar Wartanian and Andrew Chase of Cushman & Wakefield, and the landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark. Houlihan Lokey signed a 9.5-year expansion lease covering 37,224 square feet on the entire 22 nd floor at 245 Park Avenue. This increases the tenant’s total commitment in the building to 221,656 square feet. The tenant was represented by Mark Weiss and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield, and the landlord was represented by Bruce Mosler, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield.



floor at 245 Park Avenue. This increases the tenant’s total commitment in the building to 221,656 square feet. The tenant was represented by Mark Weiss and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield, and the landlord was represented by Bruce Mosler, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield. Hinshaw & Culbertson signed a 10-year renewal lease covering 26,977 square feet on the entire 13th and partial 12th floors at 800 Third Avenue. The tenant was represented John Mambrino and Patton Mooney of Savills, and the landlord was represented by Richard Teichman of Joseph P. Day Realty Corporation.



“We’re proud to have each of these tenants within the SL Green portfolio,” said Steven Durels, SL Green’s Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property. “Tenant demand remains robust, and availability is rapidly declining which will lead to a strong start to next year.”

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2025, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT

slgreen@berlinrosen.com

SLG–LEAS