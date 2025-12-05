XT Exchange Rolls Out Soccer Prediction Cycle 2 With a $3,000,000 Reward Pool and 20% XScore Rebate





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange, a globally leading digital asset trading platform, recently announced the launch of Soccer Prediction Cycle 2. The new season builds on the excitement of Cycle 1 and gives users a bigger reward pool, smoother gameplay, and a more interactive way to stay engaged throughout the soccer calendar. With an estimated three million dollars in total rewards and a system that returns twenty percent of user trading fees as XScore, Cycle 2 continues XT’s vision of turning everyday trading into something social, rewarding, and fun.

Soccer Prediction blends the thrill of sports with the rhythm of daily trading, giving users something to look forward to each match day. In Cycle 2, users once again earn XScore through spot and futures trading. They can use that XScore to predict match results and, if correct, share in the growing prize pool and redeem their winnings in XT tokens. Because predictions only use XScore earned through trading, users do not risk principal, which keeps the experience approachable for beginners and exciting for experienced traders.

XT leadership views Cycle 2 as a major step in the platform’s push toward entertainment-driven Web3 experiences. “Soccer Prediction has become one of our most loved programs because it brings energy and personality into trading. It gives users a way to participate in something they already enjoy,” said Tracy Jin, COO of XT Exchange. “Cycle 2 gives our community more freedom, more moments of excitement, and more ways to be rewarded without additional trading risk. We want XT to feel alive, and this program helps us deliver that.”

Joining Cycle 2 is effortless. Users can enter through the Soccer Betting section on the XT website or through the updated mobile app. Registration takes only a moment, and once completed, the twenty percent trading fee rebate begins automatically. Participants can then explore upcoming matches, place predictions before kickoff, and redeem rewards whenever they choose. Correct predictions return a share of the prize pool, and users can reinvest winnings instantly if they want to stay active.

Cycle 2 also features an improved leaderboard that celebrates dedicated participants each round. Any user who reaches fifty XScore in wagers during a cycle qualifies for ranking. The top performers earn additional XT token rewards, adding a competitive layer that keeps the event lively throughout the season.

XScore remains at the center of the experience. It is the game token tied directly to user activity on XT Exchange and represents twenty percent of trading fees returned to registered participants. One XScore equals one USDT when redeemed for XT tokens. XScore can only be earned through trading or predictions, which keeps the system transparent and focused on active engagement.

The event continues to run on a two-week cycle schedule beginning each Thursday at 16:00 UTC. At the close of each cycle, leaderboard rewards are distributed, and participants can roll into the next round. XT Exchange also maintains a maximum redeemable threshold for XScore to ensure fairness and encourage regular redemption. Any amount above the limit is reset to the maximum threshold at cycle end.

XT Exchange reminds users that Soccer Prediction is designed for individual participants. Institutional accounts, agents, and partner system users are not eligible. Regional participation may vary based on regulatory requirements. XT also monitors user activity to protect event integrity. Attempts to manipulate results or create multiple accounts will lead to disqualification. XT Exchange maintains final interpretation rights for all event rules.

As the global soccer season heats up, Soccer Prediction Cycle 2 offers fans and traders a fresh way to stay involved. It turns match days into opportunities, gives every prediction anticipation, and creates a space where trading becomes more than a transaction. XT Exchange invites users to register, start earning XScore rebates, and experience a season where participation comes with real rewards.

Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risks, and users should assess their financial situation before participating. For more information or to join Cycle 2, visit XT Exchange today.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM is a leading global digital asset trading platform, now serving over 12 million registered users across more than 200 countries and regions, with an ecosystem traffic exceeding 40 million. XT.COM crypto exchange supports 1,300+ high-quality tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs, offering a wide range of trading options including spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading , along with a secure and reliable RWA (Real World Assets) marketplace. Guided by the vision “Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” our platform strives to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

