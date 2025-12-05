Motley Fool Wealth Management to Join Apollon Wealth Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC (“Fool Wealth”) announced today that it has signed an agreement to join the growing national organization of Apollon Wealth Management, LLC (“Apollon”). We believe this strategic expansion will give Fool Wealth’s existing clients access to a greater range of financial planning offerings, as well as a broad array of investment vehicles through open architecture platforms. It will also add to Apollon’s advisor base as the firm grows its presence in some of the nation’s largest financial markets.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, a separate subsidiary and ETF issuer, and The Motley Fool, LLC are independent from this transaction and will not be impacted.

Motley Fool Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor established in 2014 and currently manages approximately $1.5 billion in client assets. Its namesake and sister company, The Motley Fool, LLC, was created more than 30 years ago, offering investment advice and stock recommendations to investors worldwide through its subscription-based newsletter services. To help busy individuals and families outsource the work of “Foolish” investing to a professional team, Fool Wealth was born and has expanded its investing and financial planning solutions ever since.

“In partnerships, we look for passionate people on a lifelong mission to help others,” says Tom Gardner, CEO of The Motley Fool, LLC. “Apollon’s people are top-notch. They share our commitment to principled, long-term financial advice. To that, we are also adding some incredible Foolish employees to this partnership.”

President Megan Brinsfield, CFP®, CPA and her team expect to launch a new chapter of growth and enhanced client experience through the Apollon acquisition. Clients who seek comprehensive financial guidance and tools, including advanced estate and tax strategies, comprehensive risk management, retirement and philanthropic planning, and business advisory services, will have more robust planning services to choose from.

“By joining Apollon, we're not just expanding our reach–we're amplifying our mission.” Brinsfield says. “Apollon’s established infrastructure and complementary experience allow us to deliver our Foolish approach to more investors nationwide while staying true to what’s always defined us: putting clients first, challenging conventional wisdom, and making financial advice both accessible and empowering.”

Michael Dolberg, CEO of Apollon Wealth Management, says, “We built Apollon to enrich the lives of clients across the income spectrum through collaborative financial planning and sound guidance. Through this acquisition, we can help them expand and augment their overall experience by offering comprehensive financial planning with their unique goals in mind.”

“Fool Wealth brings deep relationships and a proven cultural alignment,” adds Robert H. Gorman, Founding Partner and Chief Development Officer of Apollon. “We’re committed to strengthening that foundation by bringing clients access to a broader range of robust planning resources and advanced strategies that support every stage of their financial journey.”

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor, and Dechert LLP acted as legal counsel to Motley Fool Wealth Management in connection with the transaction.

About Motley Fool Wealth Management

Motley Fool Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor affiliated with, but a separate entity from, The Motley Fool, LLC. Fool Wealth offers personalized financial planning and investment management services, grounded in the same long-term, purpose-driven philosophy that has guided The Motley Fool, LLC for over three decades.

About Apollon Wealth Management

Apollon Wealth Management, LLC is a collaborative and transparent financial planning firm focused on aligning clients’ goals of growing and preserving their hard-earned wealth. Apollon set out to change the retail model for investments away from a focus on products, to one that is client-directed and driven by a comprehensive financial plan. Focused to provide exceptional white-glove service, Apollon has created an independent organization with the sole mission of enriching the lives of others through collaborative financial planning and guidance.

With passion and purpose, Apollon has created a destination platform for advisor independence built with a seamless client transition process. Driven to expand the firm’s footprint, Apollon possesses an open architecture environment and a centralized back-office that unifies advisor integration, onboarding, and acquisition. Apollon has offices across the country and continues to look for strategic partners nationwide. To learn more about Apollon, visit their website at www.apollonwealthmanagement.com.

