Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd to Present at Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference on December 10-11, 2025

TOKYO, Japan, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) ("LRE" or the "Company"), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, and which develops and operates the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, today announced that management will participate in Sidoti & Company's Year End Virtual Investor Conference, taking place December 10-11, 2025.

Eiji Nagahara, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Representative Director, and Daisuke Takahashi, Chief Financial Officer of Lead Real Estate, will deliver a corporate presentation on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Takahashi will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors in the mornings both days of the conference.

Conference Participation Details

Event: Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference

Date: December 10-11, 2025

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Webcast Link (Public): https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y59Cj_9bR8iHQZd6Z-kNdA

One-on-One Meetings: Available throughout both days of the conference

Speakers: Mr. Eiji Nagahara, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Representative Director; Mr. Daisuke Takahashi, Chief Financial Officer

Format: Virtual

To register for the event go to https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_127859/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR

Investors interested in attending the presentation or scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Lead Real Estate management should contact their Sidoti representative or visit www.sidoti.com for registration information.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About "ENT TERRACE"

"ENT TERRACE" Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. ENT TERRACE provides flexible, residential-style accommodation in Tokyo's prime districts for international travelers, families and business executives seeking home-like comfort with hotel services for longer stays. ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM was awarded "Luxury Apartments of the Year in Kanto" at the Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025, a renowned recognition in the international tourism industry. The Travel & Hospitality Awards celebrates the world's finest hotels and travel businesses offering remarkable experiences and service excellence. Learn more at https://ent-terrace.com/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

For Media and Investor Relations:

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

Tel: (646) 652-7185