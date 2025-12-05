Clinical Data on Effect of Sotagliflozin on Adipose Distribution in Non-Diabetic Patients will be Presented at the 2025 Cardio Vascular Clinical Trialists Forum

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) announced clinical data on adipose tissue distribution in non-diabetic patients treated with sotagliflozin will be presented at the 22nd Global Cardio Vascular Clinical Trialists Forum (CVCT 2025). The conference is being held December 8-10, 2025, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

This data is from SOTA-P-CARDIA, a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that exclusively enrolled patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and was conducted by Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

“This data, in addition to data recently presented at HCMS and AHA on sotagliflozin’s impact on cardiac remodeling and effects on MACE, provide additional evidence of sotagliflozin’s differentiated benefits compared to SGLT2 inhibitors,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.

Presentation details:

“Effect of sotagliflozin on adipose distribution in non-diabetic patients with HFpEF” - Monday, December 8th, 10:30 a.m. ET, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY.





About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients. Sotagliflozin is also currently under investigation for another cardiac condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

