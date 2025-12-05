Jeffs’ Brands Enters into a Definitive Agreement with Scanary, Marking Entry into the Global Homeland Security Market

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that KeepZone AI Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary (“KeepZone” or the “Subsidiary”) has entered into a definitive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Scanary Ltd. (“Scanary”), an Israeli deep-tech developer of 3D imaging, electromagnetic, AI-powered threat detection systems. This transaction marks the Company’s strategic entry into the fast-growing global homeland-security sector.

Under the Agreement, Scanary grants KeepZone the right to market and distribute Scanary’s groundbreaking AI-radar screening systems, capable of scanning up to 25,000 people per hour in open spaces without requiring them to stop. The system removes the need for traditional checkpoints and physical pat-downs, delivering seamless, real-time threat detection in under two seconds using advanced 3D imaging and AI that automatically disregards phones, keys, and other harmless objects. It is ideally suited for airports, stadiums, transit hubs, critical infrastructure, sensitive facilities, and major events – precisely the venues where demand for frictionless, high-throughput security is surging.

According to Global Market Insights report, the security scanning equipment market was valued at over $11.4 billion in 2022, with over 1 million security-scanning units dispatched, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2023 and 2032.

Key terms of the definitive agreement include:

Exclusive distribution rights for the systems in Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates for an initial 24-month period, automatically extendable for an additional 24-month period upon achieving a cumulative purchase target of 20 systems; and

for the systems in Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates for an initial 24-month period, automatically extendable for an additional 24-month period upon achieving a cumulative purchase target of 20 systems; and Non-exclusive distribution rights in Spain and Italy.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in consideration for these exclusive rights, KeepZone agreed to make a one-time payment of $1 million to Scanary, payable in five equal monthly installments of $200,000, with each installment due at the end of each calendar month following the execution of the Agreement. Scanary will provide one free demonstration unit and technical support for pre-sales activities. The payment is fully repayable to KeepZone through periodic revenue payments of 10% of Scanary’s profits from sales outside the exclusive territories, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

