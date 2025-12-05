MANAGERS' AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES' TRANSACTIONS WITH DFDS SHARES

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 37 - 5 December 2025

On 3 December 2025, Dirk Reich, Board member, purchased 10,000 DFDS A/S shares.

Pursuant to Article 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), DFDS A/S is required disclose information regarding transactions in DFDS A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Transaction details are reported in the attached announcement.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

