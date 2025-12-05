Edible Garden’s Pickle Party™ Line Starts to Ship at King Kullen, Expanding Access to Fresh, Fermented, Functional Kosher Pickles

BELVIDERE, NJ, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that Pickle Party™ shipments are now underway to King Kullen supermarkets. The introduction brings the Company’s fresh, fermented pickle line to a new audience of shoppers seeking clean-label, flavorful condiments that support wellness.

Pickle Party™ is Edible Garden’s bold entry into the fresh condiments category, representing the world’s first functional pickle line. Crafted in partnership with the legendary Hermann Pickle Company, Pickle Party™ products are raw, refrigerated, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO, and are made using traditional fermentation methods known to support digestive wellness. The line includes a variety of pickles and krauts with unique flavor profiles ranging from classic dill and garlic to spicy and globally inspired varieties, offering something for every palate. Free from artificial preservatives, stabilizers, and added sugars, Pickle Party™ aligns with Edible Garden’s commitment to clean-label, better-for-you foods. Designed to appeal to modern health-conscious consumers, the line delivers gut-friendly benefits while transforming everyday meals with crisp, tangy, and bold flavor.

“We are excited to bring Pickle Party™ to King Kullen customers, who have long trusted the retailer to provide fresh, high-quality products,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “King Kullen, widely recognized as America’s first supermarket, has served Long Island communities since 1930 and built its reputation on quality, customer service, and deep community engagement. Their focus on fresh offerings and thoughtfully curated selections makes them a natural home for innovative, better-for-you brands like Pickle Party™. We are proud to work with a retailer that shares our commitment to delivering products that combine bold flavor with functional benefits.”

“The addition of King Kullen to our retail footprint reflects Edible Garden’s ongoing focus on working with respected regional grocers who value fresh, responsibly sourced foods. As interest in fermented and health-forward products continues to grow, Pickle Party™ is uniquely positioned to meet that demand while strengthening our presence across the New York Metro market. We look forward to introducing King Kullen customers to a line that truly elevates the condiments category.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/



Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com