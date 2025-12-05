Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, as we continue to provide returns to our shareholders,” said Mike Huston, President and CEO. At the stock price of $25.05 per share at the close of the market on December 4, 2025, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.55% on an annualized basis.

On October 22, 2025, Northrim reported net income of $27.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $8.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim is the holding company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the State of Alaska (the “Bank”). The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Northrim Funding Services, a division of the Bank, operates a factoring and asset-based lending division in the State of Washington. Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company, and Residential Mortgage, LLC, a regional home mortgage company, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank.

