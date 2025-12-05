Strategic Partnership with Leading UAE Family Office to Build a New Growth Engine in the Middle East and North Africa

HUZHOU CITY, China, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: LZMH) (“LZMH” or “LZ Technology”), a leading provider of information technology and advertising services, today announced that it has entered into a head of terms with Red Dune Capital Holding Limited (“Red Dune”), a leading firm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) dedicated to support Chinese companies entering the Middle East and North African market. Under this partnership, the parties will jointly establish LZ Technology’s regional headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region and accelerate the commercialization of the Company’s smart access control systems, smart-community solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) digital infrastructure technologies across the region.

This partnership marks the official launch of LZ Technology’s global second growth curve and represents a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to scale its urban digital-infrastructure ecosystem internationally. Through this collaboration, LZ Technology plans to replicate in MENA the successful business model it built in China, forming a full-scale operational platform in the region—including but not limited to smart access control, community-service digitalization, and integrated business-service ecosystems. The shared target of the partnership is to “build another LZ Technology in MENA.”

The MENA region is undergoing a rapid acceleration in smart-city development and digital-infrastructure investment. Urban digital governance, property-management modernization, security systems, and digital public-service upgrades are all experiencing strong growth momentum. As one of the most influential companies in the UAE, Red Dune possesses deep networks across government entities, leading real-estate developers, property-management companies, and large enterprise ecosystems.

By leveraging Red Dune’s high-level resource network and strong capital capability, LZ Technology expects to advance its Middle East expansion at a significantly faster pace than that of typical international entrants. The partnership also aims to unlock potential investment opportunities for the Company. In addition, Red Dune will support LZ Technology in new capital pathways that can accelerate the Company’s long-term development in the region.

Theo Zhang, CEO of LZ Technology, commented:

“The Middle East is rapidly embracing smart-community and urban digitalization, offering immense market potential. With Red Dune’s deep local influence and resource-integration capabilities, we believe LZ Technology can quickly build a strong regional presence. Our goal is to create ‘another LZ Technology’ in the MENA region, establishing our second global growth engine.”

Marius Ciavola, CEO of Red Dune Capital, said:

“We strongly believe in LZ Technology’s capabilities in smart-community technology and digital infrastructure. As the Middle East market accelerates its digital transformation, we will provide LZ Technology with comprehensive local support to help the Company achieve rapid deployment and scaled-up growth.”

With this partnership, LZ Technology’s global expansion has officially commenced. Anchored in the UAE, the Company intends to progressively expand into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, and other major MENA markets, building a region-wide smart-community digital network. The Company expects this collaboration to become one of its strongest growth drivers in the coming years and to create significant long-term value for shareholders.

About LZMH

LZ Technology Holdings Limited is an information technology and advertising company primarily operating through its subsidiaries in China. The Company’s business spans three key verticals: Smart Community, Out-of-Home Advertising, and Local Life. Its Smart Community services provide intelligent access control and safety management systems, installed in thousands of residential communities in China. Its Out-of-Home Advertising division offers multi-channel advertising solutions through a vast network of monitors across approximately 120 cities in China, with ad placements on access control screens, SaaS platforms, and third-party advertising spaces. The Company’s Local Life vertical connects businesses with consumers through online promotions, social media marketing, and retail sales of various products and services. LZ Technology is committed to providing high-quality services to communities and businesses.

About Red Dune Capital

Red Dune Capital was founded through the strategic alliance of two distinguished family offices, united by deep roots, complementary strengths, and a shared vision for regional transformation. Sing Family Enterprise (SFE), established in China, brings a global investment footprint with proven excellence in manufacturing, technology, and scientific innovation—alongside capital strength and access to one of the world’s most advanced industrial ecosystems. BinHendi Holding, one of the UAE’s most respected family enterprises, contributes decades of leadership across retail, hospitality, and strategic investment, offering unparalleled regional insight, reputation, and reach across the Gulf. Together, they have created Red Dune Capital to fulfill a singular purpose: to connect China’s world-class industrial capabilities with the Middle East’s extraordinary growth potential.

