Motorcycle Market Worth $166.55 Billion by 2030 as APAC Demand Grows with the Surge in Electric and Premium Performance Models, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Hyderabad, December 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the motorcycle market, valued at USD 142.83 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 166.55 billion by 2030 at a steady 3.12% CAGR. Growth remains anchored by solid two-wheeler demand across Asia-Pacific, rising preferences for premium and touring models in Western markets, and accelerating EV adoption supported by incentives and expanding battery-swap networks. Increasing urban congestion continues to push consumers toward motorcycles, while OEMs lean into connected features and electric platforms to offset cost pressures tied to raw-material volatility and tightening emission norms.

Motorcycle Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the motorcycle market, fueled by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and infrastructure developments that favor two-wheelers over cars in crowded cities. Strong local manufacturing and expanding electric mobility initiatives, including battery-swapping networks, further strengthen the region’s position, giving it an edge over more mature markets as electrification gains momentum.

North America and Europe show steady, mature growth, with a strong focus on premium models and advanced technology shaping global motorcycle trends. Stricter emissions regulations in Europe are pushing manufacturers toward electric options, while brands adapt their strategies to meet evolving consumer preferences and maintain market relevance. The contrast between high-volume markets in Asia-Pacific and value-driven Western markets highlights different approaches for global versus premium positioning.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Smart Connectivity (IoT/Telematics)

Motorcycles are increasingly evolving into connected platforms, combining advanced safety systems with smart features that offer ongoing value to riders. Systems like Harley-Davidson’s H-D Connect provide security, diagnostics, and ride tracking, while electric manufacturers are integrating AI and telematics to enhance performance, fleet management, and user experience. These innovations create new revenue opportunities and differentiate premium models from traditional motorcycles.

Policy Support and Incentives Boosting Electric Motorcycle Adoption

Government policies are increasingly driving electric motorcycle adoption through subsidies, infrastructure support, and regulatory measures. In Asia, initiatives like battery-swapping pilots and expanded incentive programs help build ecosystems that traditional charging cannot match, while stricter emissions rules in Europe push manufacturers toward electric models. These measures not only boost sales but also shape the long-term competitive landscape for the market.

Motorcycle Market Segmentation Overview

By Motorcycle Type

Standard

Cruiser

Sports

Adventure

Touring

Off-road

By Engine Capacity

Up to 200 cc

200 to 400 cc

400 to 800 cc

Above 800 cc

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

By Application

Personal

Commercial

Key Companies in the Motorcycle Industry

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

TVS Motor Company

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

BMW AG

KTM AG

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Piaggio and C. SpA

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors)

CFMoto

Husqvarna Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Energica Motor Company

NIU Technologies

Yadea Technology Group

Benelli

Mahindra (Classic Legends)



To know more about the segments driving the market growth, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/motorcycle-market?utm_source=Globenewswire



Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Electric Scooters Market: The electric scooters market is projected to grow from around USD 20.35 billion in 2025 to USD 33.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.56%, driven by rising urbanization, traffic congestion, growing environmental awareness, declining battery costs, expanding shared‑mobility and last‑mile delivery adoption, and supportive government policies.

Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market: The motorcycle chain sprocket market is projected to grow from around USD 2.74 billion in 2025 to USD 4.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.4%, driven by rising motorcycle ownership, steady replacement demand, use of lightweight performance materials, growing aftermarket upgrades, and expanded e‑commerce distribution.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/motorcycle-chain-sprocket-market?utm_source=Globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.



