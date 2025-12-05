Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, Issues Results of New Logistics Providers Customer Survey Identifying Top AI Cyber Threats This Holiday Shipping Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Dan Herbatschek of the Ramsey Theory Group, today released a formal advisory identifying the top three emerging AI-driven cybersecurity risks confronting the logistics industry this month based on its new survey of 100 enterprise customers. The AI and cybersecurity innovation company said their customers are finding that as global parcel volume reaches its annual peak, attackers are using more advanced, automated, and harder-to-detect AI techniques to exploit operational blind spots across carriers, fulfillment centers, and last-mile delivery networks.

“Peak season used to mean peak shipping volume, but now it also means peak AI-enabled threat activity,” said Dan Herbatschek, Founder & CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “Adversaries are blending synthetic identities, automated reconnaissance, and model-manipulation attacks into the natural holiday traffic surge. Logistics companies must assume AI is being used against them—and deploy their own AI defensively with human oversight. The organizations that act now will be the ones that successfully protect revenue, customer trust, and service reliability during the most critical month of the year.”

Top Three New AI-Driven Cybersecurity Risks Facing Logistics This Month

1. AI-Enhanced Parcel Redirection Fraud and Account Takeover

Attackers are using generative AI to create highly persuasive phishing emails, SMS messages, and deepfake voice calls that mimic carriers, dispatchers, and marketplace representatives. This allows adversaries to socially engineer customers or employees into changing delivery addresses, updating payment information, or resetting credentials, facilitating high-value parcel theft during peak season.

2. Model Manipulation and Data Poisoning Targeting Routing, Forecasting, and Pricing Systems

Logistics companies increasingly rely on machine learning for route optimization, volume forecasting, capacity planning, and dynamic pricing. Threat actors are now probing these models and their data pipelines for vulnerabilities. Even subtle adversarial inputs can cause misrouted freight, artificial capacity constraints, or distorted cost estimates, driving operational chaos at the worst possible time of year.

3. AI-Powered Botnets Attacking Logistics APIs and Shipment Portals

Holiday demand masks malicious traffic. Attackers are deploying AI-driven botnets that conduct credential stuffing, scrape shipment data, and probe APIs for weak logic while hiding inside normal seasonal spikes. Rate-shopping APIs, tracking systems, and warehouse-management integrations have become high-value attack vectors due to their high availability and sensitive operational data.



For logistics providers seeking assistance this holiday season, Ramsey Theory Group can help elevate systems to first-class security assets; strengthen identity and access controls across all operational systems; fortify and monitor APIs and partner integrations; better protect the AI supply chain; and deploy defensive AI with human-in-the-loop oversight.



About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Group has offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles and applies advanced mathematical frameworks and agentic AI to secure, optimize, and modernize enterprise operations across logistics, automotive, field service, and healthcare.



