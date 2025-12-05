Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Stringent Environmental Regulations Propel Growth at 7.77% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Emission Monitoring System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Predictive Emission Monitoring System Market, valued at USD 5.15 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.77% to reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2030.

The market is notably driven by increasingly stringent environmental regulations and advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies. Governments globally are imposing stricter compliance mandates for industrial emissions, compelling precise monitoring solutions. For example, according to ISM, in February 2024, in "New EPA Limits Put Industrial Sector on Notice", the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reduced acceptable soot pollution levels from 12 micrograms to 9 micrograms per cubic meter, demanding enhanced emission tracking.

Key Market Challenges

A substantial challenge impeding the growth of the Global Predictive Emission Monitoring System market is the significant initial capital investment required for PEMS software implementation. This financial outlay can be a considerable barrier for industrial facilities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises with constrained budgets. The need for considerable upfront expenditure often leads companies to defer or entirely avoid adopting these advanced systems, thereby directly limiting the market's expansion.

Key Market Trends

The expansion of PEMS solutions into emerging industrial economies is a prominent market trend. As industrialization accelerates across regions such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and parts of Africa, there is a growing imperative for advanced emission monitoring to mitigate environmental impacts and ensure compliance with developing regulatory frameworks. These economies often prioritize scalable and economically viable solutions to address increasing pollution concerns alongside industrial growth.

For example, according to a 2023 report titled "Environmental Policy Implementation and Communication in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Manufacturing," PT Astra International in Indonesia achieved an 18% reduction in emissions between 2020 and 2023, showcasing the increasing adoption of such technologies in the region for sustainability targets.

Key Market Players Profiled:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

AVL List GmbH

Horiba Ltd.

Bureau Veritas

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Predictive Emission Monitoring System Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Industry:

Power Plants & Combustion

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Refineries

Fertilizers

Building Materials

Pharmaceutical

Metal & Mining

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Online

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iiwi5p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.