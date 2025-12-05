Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Stringent Environmental Regulations Propel Growth at 7.77% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Emission Monitoring System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Predictive Emission Monitoring System Market, valued at USD 5.15 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.77% to reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2030.
The market is notably driven by increasingly stringent environmental regulations and advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies. Governments globally are imposing stricter compliance mandates for industrial emissions, compelling precise monitoring solutions. For example, according to ISM, in February 2024, in "New EPA Limits Put Industrial Sector on Notice", the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reduced acceptable soot pollution levels from 12 micrograms to 9 micrograms per cubic meter, demanding enhanced emission tracking.
Key Market Challenges
A substantial challenge impeding the growth of the Global Predictive Emission Monitoring System market is the significant initial capital investment required for PEMS software implementation. This financial outlay can be a considerable barrier for industrial facilities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises with constrained budgets. The need for considerable upfront expenditure often leads companies to defer or entirely avoid adopting these advanced systems, thereby directly limiting the market's expansion.
Key Market Trends
The expansion of PEMS solutions into emerging industrial economies is a prominent market trend. As industrialization accelerates across regions such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and parts of Africa, there is a growing imperative for advanced emission monitoring to mitigate environmental impacts and ensure compliance with developing regulatory frameworks. These economies often prioritize scalable and economically viable solutions to address increasing pollution concerns alongside industrial growth.
For example, according to a 2023 report titled "Environmental Policy Implementation and Communication in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Manufacturing," PT Astra International in Indonesia achieved an 18% reduction in emissions between 2020 and 2023, showcasing the increasing adoption of such technologies in the region for sustainability targets.
Key Market Players Profiled:
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Testo SE & Co. KGaA
- AVL List GmbH
- Horiba Ltd.
- Bureau Veritas
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Predictive Emission Monitoring System Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Industry:
- Power Plants & Combustion
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Petrochemicals
- Refineries
- Fertilizers
- Building Materials
- Pharmaceutical
- Metal & Mining
By Component:
- Software
- Service
By Deployment:
- On-Premise
- Online
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.07 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
