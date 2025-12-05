Precipio to Showcase its BCR::ABL1 panel at 2025 ASH (American Society of Hematology) Meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) will be presenting at ASH the findings of a joint study conducted with scientific collaborators from Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, evaluating Precipio’s BCR::ABL1 assay.

The data from a comprehensive study includes 895 patient samples and demonstrates superior performance of the assay, while showing concordance with two other leading platforms. The study shows clear, positive impacts on patient care alongside substantial improvements in laboratory workflows.

Poster presentation of the study abstract, and results discussion are scheduled for Monday December 8th from 6:00-8:00pm at the OCCC room in West Halls B3-B4 at the ASH Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.

