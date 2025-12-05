BexBack Launches Global Expansion with 100% Deposit Bonus,100x Leverage and Zero-Slippage Trading Experience





SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack , a rapidly emerging global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, continues its expansion across more than 200 countries and regions, attracting over 500,000 active traders within just 2 years of launch. With a mission to redefine fast, fair, and accessible trading, BexBack introduces a suite of high-performance features tailored for both new and professional traders.

100% Deposit Bonus — Double Your Trading Power Instantly





BexBack's signature 100% deposit bonus allows users to double their initial trading capital from the moment they fund their accounts. This bonus can be used for margin, increasing position size, reducing liquidation risk, and giving traders greater flexibility in volatile markets.

Up to 100x Leverage with Zero Spread, Zero Slippage Execution

Unlike traditional exchanges that suffer from order delays or price deviations, BexBack delivers a no spread, no slippage environment, ensuring that every trade executes exactly at the price users see. With up to 100x leverage, traders can maximize market opportunities across more than 50 mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA.

No KYC — Fast, Secure, and Privacy-Focused

To help users trade more freely across borders, BexBack offers a no-KYC onboarding process, allowing new traders to start trading within minutes. Despite this convenience, BexBack maintains industry-leading security standards, including multi-layer encryption, risk-control engines, and real-time monitoring systems.

Global Presence, Strong Compliance

Headquartered in Singapore, with operational offices in the United States, Hong Kong, and Japan, BexBack adheres to global compliance frameworks and follows U.S. FinCEN MSB registration requirements. The platform emphasizes transparency, security, and a user-first philosophy.

A Growing Global Community

Since launch, BexBack has seen rapid adoption from traders across North America, Europe, and Asia. The platform’s intuitive interface, multilingual support team, and efficient deposit/withdrawal experience have contributed to its strong global reputation.

Affiliate Program Up to 50% Commission

BexBack also offers one of the most competitive affiliate programs in the industry, enabling partners to earn up to 50% lifetime commissions with real-time tracking and transparent payout structures.

About BexBack





BexBack is a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering 100x leverage, zero-slippage execution, and a streamlined no-KYC trading experience. With strong global compliance, robust security infrastructure, and innovative bonus programs, BexBack is committed to empowering traders worldwide.

Sign Up Now on BexBack — Break the 100x Leverage and KYC Barriers, Get Double Deposit Bonus and $50 Welcome Bonus Instantly





Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

