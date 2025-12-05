MONDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by December 8, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) (“Cepton” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Cepton shares during the period of July 29, 2024 through January 6, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or sold Cepton securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 8, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Cepton is a technology company based in San Jose, California that develops lidar solutions for automotive and smart infrastructure applications. Having been acquired by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) in January 2025, Cepton’s stock is no longer publicly traded.

According to the complaint, Cepton misrepresented and omitted material information related to Koito’s merger proposal. Specifically, according to documents referenced in a lawsuit pending in Delaware, Cepton allegedly received a credible third-party bid that valued Cepton at more than double the price offered in the Koito transaction. The Board of Directors allegedly failed to evaluate or disclose this competing offer, depriving shareholders of the ability to make an informed decision.

The Delaware lawsuit also references documents that indicate that Cepton’s CEO had personal financial conflicts and improperly influenced the Board to accept the Koito deal.

If you are a Cepton investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com