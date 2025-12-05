Celebrating Success: Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge Surpasses 800 Google Reviews with Impressive 4.8-Star Rating

Lethbridge, AB, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge is proud to announce that it has surpassed 800 reviews on Google, achieving an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars. This milestone marks the company’s commitment to delivering reliable plumbing services in a region where homeowners are increasingly seeking trustworthy solutions.





Kevin Aleman, owner, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge

Kevin Aleman, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge, expressed his appreciation for the local community and his team. “We are grateful to our dedicated staff and the wonderful community we serve. Being recognized as the best plumber Lethbridge has to offer is truly an honour. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality service and customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge offers a wide range of services designed to address the diverse needs of homeowners. Their expertise includes drain cleaning, water heater repair, main sewer line replacements, pipe lining, pipe coating, and installing residential boilers in Lethbridge. Each service is carried out by licensed plumbers Lethbridge can trust, ensuring customers receive the highest standard of workmanship.

The company serves homeowners throughout Lethbridge and neighbouring communities, including Coaldale, Coalhurst, Taber, and Fort Macleod. Mr. Rooter Plumbing is available 24/7, providing same-day responses to plumbing emergencies. With a team of experienced professionals, all fully licensed and insured, Mr. Rooter Plumbing continues to build a reputation as a reliable choice for plumbing services in the area.

“Our vision is to foster trust and reliability within the communities we serve,” Aleman added. “As we look to the future, we are committed to growing our services while maintaining our dedication to integrity and customer care.”

With a licensed, insured, and bonded workforce, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge not only delivers exceptional plumbing solutions but also contributes positively to the local economy by creating jobs and developing partnerships with local vendors.

For all your plumbing needs, including drain cleaning, sewer line repair, and boiler services, contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge today at (403) 715-1517 or visit their website at https://www.mrrooter.ca/lethbridge. Experience firsthand why they are recognized as a top choice for plumbing services in Lethbridge.





Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge Team

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge



Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge is a trusted provider of comprehensive plumbing services. With a focus on customer satisfaction and high-quality workmanship, they are dedicated to meeting the needs of homeowners throughout Lethbridge and the surrounding areas. Their licensed and insured team is available 24/7 to handle any plumbing emergency, ensuring reliable service when it matters most.

Press inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge

https://www.mrrooter.ca/lethbridge/

Kevin Aleman

contact@rooterlethbridge.ca

(403) 715-1517

3775 14 Ave N, Lethbridge, AB T1H 6Y6