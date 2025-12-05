The Global Protein Expression Market: Analysis of Trends and Business Strategies 2025-2030

The market presents significant opportunities driven by high demand for biologics and protein therapeutics, as well as advancements in AI and ML for optimizing expression systems. These trends aid in drug discovery and effective therapeutics for complex diseases, accelerating industry growth.

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Expression Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Expression Market will grow from USD 3.90 Billion in 2024 to USD 6.83 Billion by 2030 at a 9.80% CAGR. The market's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing global demand for recombinant proteins for therapeutic applications, including the development of advanced vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

Key Market Drivers

The global protein expression market is significantly influenced by the increasing demand for biologics and protein therapeutics, which directly drives the need for sophisticated protein production capabilities. Biologics, encompassing monoclonal antibodies, advanced vaccines, and gene therapies, offer highly specific and effective treatment options for a broad spectrum of complex diseases.

The consistent expansion in the development and manufacturing of these therapeutics mandates efficient and scalable protein expression systems. According to DCAT Value Chain Insights, in 2024, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 16 biological therapeutics, representing 32% of new drug approvals, highlighting the sustained output from this critical sector.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial costs associated with advanced expression systems and specialized reagents present a significant impediment to the growth of the global protein expression market. The financial outlay required for procuring, maintaining, and operating these sophisticated technologies, along with the recurring expense of highly specific reagents, creates a notable barrier to entry.

This directly constrains smaller research institutions, emerging biotechnology companies, and academic laboratories from fully leveraging protein expression capabilities due to budget limitations, thereby impeding wider adoption across diverse research and industrial settings.

Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Expression Optimization significantly influences the global protein expression market by offering enhanced efficiency and predictive capabilities. These advanced computational methods enable researchers to precisely predict optimal protein expression conditions and design more effective protein constructs, accelerating drug candidate identification.

According to a November 2024 report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, AI has the potential to transform drug development, potentially reducing timelines by approximately half. This technological shift facilitates faster cycles and improved success rates in producing complex proteins. For instance, a September 2024 news release from the University of Texas at Austin detailed their team receiving nearly $2.5 million in grant funding for applying AI in protein engineering research for vaccine development.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • New England BioLabs, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • QIAGEN GmbH
  • Takara Bio, Inc.
  • Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.
  • LGC Genomics Limited

In this report, the Global Protein Expression Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Expression System:

  • Prokaryotic
  • Mammalian Cell
  • Insect Cell
  • Yeast
  • Others

By Product:

  • Reagents
  • Competent Cells
  • Expression Vectors
  • Services
  • Instruments

By End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
  • Academic Research
  • Contract research organizations
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages185
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.83 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Recommended Reading