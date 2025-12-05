Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greenville Celebrates Milestone: Over 1,000 Google Reviews and a Stellar 4.9-Star Rating

Greenville, SC, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greenville has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 1,000 Google reviews while proudly maintaining a 4.9-star rating. This accomplishment underscores the increasing demand for reliable plumbing repair in Greenville, where residents are actively seeking trusted solutions for their plumbing needs.





“We are thankful for this recognition, which reflects the hard work of our dedicated team and the support of our community,” said Geoff Darst, co-owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greenville. “Our goal has always been to be the best plumber Greenville, SC has to offer. This milestone motivates us to continue providing exceptional service to our customers.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greenville provides a wide range of services, including drain cleaning, sewer line repair, and tankless water heater installation. The company serves homeowners throughout Greenville and neighboring communities, including Taylors, Greer, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, and Travelers Rest.

What distinguishes Mr. Rooter Plumbing is its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company offers 24/7 emergency repairs in Greenville, ensuring plumbing issues are addressed without delay. With an average of over 10 years of experience among their licensed plumbers, customers can trust that their needs are in capable hands.

“As we look to the future, we are committed to building trust and reliability within our community,” Darst added. “We plan to expand our service offerings and continue enhancing the customer experience, ensuring we remain the go-to plumber in Greenville.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greenville is a licensed, insured, and bonded company, backed by a skilled workforce dedicated to excellence. The company contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering partnerships with local vendors, reinforcing its commitment to the community.

For reliable plumbing services and to discover why Mr. Rooter Plumbing is the best plumber Greenville, SC has to offer, contact us today at (864) 412-3695 or visit our website at https://www.mrrooter.com/greenville.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greenville is a trusted provider of plumbing services dedicated to customer satisfaction. They opened their doors to the public in August 2004 and are proud to have been serving the local communities for so many years. With a team of licensed and insured professionals, they offer comprehensive plumbing solutions, including drain cleaning, sewer line repair, and emergency services. Committed to quality and community engagement, Mr. Rooter Plumbing stands out as a leader in the plumbing industry.

