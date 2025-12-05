CORRECTION – Massey Ferguson Names Prescott Frontier Days 2025 Sowing Good Deeds Winner

In a release issued under the same headline on Dec. 4, 2025 by AGCO Corporation, please note that the quote in paragraph 5 was attributed to the wrong person. The corrected release follows:

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, celebrates the hard work of rodeo committees across the United States through its Massey Ferguson brand’s annual Sowing Good Deeds™ contest. Matt LeCroy, Marketing for Massey Ferguson North America, presented this year’s award to representatives of Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo during the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) 2025 Awards Banquet in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Prescott Frontier Days Committee receives a new Massey Ferguson® 4700 Series tractor as part of the award.

“Prescott Frontier Days captures the heart of western tradition while giving back generously to its local community,” said LeCroy. “At Massey Ferguson, we’re proud to champion those who sow good deeds and enrich rural life. The dedication of the Prescott committee to service and heritage makes them a perfect embodiment of the spirit behind this award.”

Founded in 1888, Prescott Frontier Days is home to the World’s Oldest Rodeo, but it’s the committee’s ongoing commitment to giving back that truly stands out. In 2024 alone, the committee’s efforts impacted over 30 community organizations and nonprofits through donations, sponsorships and support. These included youth development programs, veteran organizations, food banks and local schools.

Beyond its iconic rodeo performances, the committee champions events like the annual Heritage Parade, Cowboy Church and the Memorial Roping honoring fallen heroes. Their education program, Rodeo 101, connects students with western heritage and ranching life. Through outreach programs, scholarships and volunteerism, the committee exemplifies leadership, unity, and the preservation of agricultural and western values.

“Winning this award is an incredible honor,” said Kymberli Lopez, Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Committee President. “We take pride in our history, but even more in how we’ve used our platform to serve others. The Massey Ferguson tractor will help us extend that mission further, maintaining our facilities and supporting local programs throughout the year.”

Prescott Frontier Days becomes the ninth organization to be honored with the Sowing Good Deeds award. Massey Ferguson and the PRCA created the contest to recognize committees that not only produce top-tier rodeos but go above and beyond to enrich their communities. Entries are evaluated on community involvement, resilience, volunteerism and impact.

“PRCA committees like Prescott Frontier Days embody the giving spirit that defines our sport,” said Tom Glause, PRCA CEO. “Through our partnership with Massey Ferguson, we’re proud to highlight and reward the incredible good these organizations do.”

