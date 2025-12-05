Verusen Appoints Stuart Lynch as Director, Customer Success & Value Realization

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen, a global leader in AI-driven supply chain and inventory optimization, is proud to announce the promotion of Stuart Lynch to Director, Customer Success & Value Realization. Stuart brings extensive experience in MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) inventory optimization and supply chain management to his new role.

With a career spanning consulting, implementations, and customer success leadership for ERP, EAM, and inventory optimization systems worldwide, Stuart has helped clients in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC drive measurable business outcomes. Throughout his career, he has guided customers to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in supply chain and maintenance benefits, supporting industries including Mining & Metals, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Manufacturing.

Prior to his promotion, Stuart served as Account Executive at Verusen, where he cultivated strong client relationships and enabled organizations to optimize inventory and realize maximum value from their supply chain operations. In his new role, he will lead Verusen’s customer success initiatives, helping clients identify opportunities, execute strategies, and achieve measurable business impact.

Stuart brings deep expertise from his previous roles, including:

MRO IO Global Customer Success Leader (IBM Consulting): Led global customer success teams, identifying initiatives aligned with corporate goals, and assisted clients such as ExxonMobil, BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale Mining, Newmont Mining, Dow Chemicals, American Electric Power, NPPD, Occidental, BP, and BlueScope Steel in maximizing supply chain and maintenance outcomes.

Senior Consultant, MRO IO (Oniqua / IBM Consulting): Directed global consulting implementations and projects, including a Rio Tinto transformation project that identified over $40M in actionable inventory savings, and an ExxonMobil initiative optimizing redeployment of overstocked assets.

“We are thrilled to elevate Stuart to this critical leadership role,” said Jeremiah Woodford, Chief Revenue Officer at Verusen. “His proven ability to drive value for clients, coupled with his deep expertise in inventory optimization and customer success, will be instrumental as we continue helping organizations unlock the full potential of their supply chains.”

Stuart expressed his excitement saying, “I’m excited to step into this role and continue bringing measurable value to our customers across their entire MRO supply chain. One of Verusen’s greatest strengths is how quickly and seamlessly users can get up and running. Our platform consistently onboards customers in under 90 days and requires minimal IT involvement. With a dedicated team focused on delivering customer satisfaction and long-term success, I look forward to helping our partners unlock deeper insights, streamline decision-making, and achieve meaningful, sustained impact across their operations.”

Stuart Lynch is based in Brisbane, Australia, and will continue to work closely with Verusen’s global client portfolio, including several global leaders in Mining & Metals, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Manufacturing.

About Verusen

Verusen is a global AI-driven platform transforming supply chain and inventory optimization for enterprises. By providing real-time insights and actionable recommendations, Verusen helps companies reduce waste, optimize MRO inventory, and drive measurable business impact across industries.