Celebrating FED Fitness’ Major Success This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

HongKong, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED Fitness is celebrating a remarkable achievement this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as its products have not only dominated Amazon’s Best Seller Rankings (BSR) but also driven an extraordinary 537.35% Website Sales Growth. As a trusted choice for over 10 million fitness enthusiasts, multiple FED Fitness products have secured top positions across key categories. This surge in popularity highlights the brand’s commitment to delivering high-performance, space-saving, and affordable fitness solutions that resonate with customers worldwide.





FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline Mini 36": #1 Best Seller in the $90+ Price Range in Kids’ Trampolines





The FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline Mini 36" claimed the #1 best-selling spot in the $90+ price range for kids’ trampolines this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, becoming a top choice for parents seeking a fun, active, and safe indoor play solution. Designed specifically for toddlers, this mini trampoline promotes healthy movement while prioritizing safety and ease of use. It features a stable structure with suction rubber feet, a convex base, and a secure straight-pin design to prevent tipping. The foam-covered handlebar offers two adjustable height levels to grow with your child, while the expanded jumping mat and protective cover enhance both comfort and safety.







FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40": #1 in Fitness Trampolines

The FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40" soared to the top of Amazon’s trampoline category this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, securing the #1 spot in sales. Its space-saving, foldable design and low-impact, high-cardio workouts make it a top choice for customers seeking effective fitness solutions at home. The trampoline’s premium construction, featuring durable bungee cords and a sturdy steel frame, ensures a smooth, joint-friendly bounce that’s perfect for both intense cardio routines and gentle fitness recovery. Whether for fat-burning, improving lymphatic flow, or enhancing core strength, the FED Fitness Bcan Trampoline delivers versatile and efficient workouts in any home environment.





FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite: #1 in Weight Bench Sales in the $100 Price Range

The FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite claimed the top spot in the $100 price range weight bench category this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, becoming the best-seller for home fitness enthusiasts. Praised for its robust steel frame and user-friendly design, this bench offers unparalleled stability and durability at an affordable price. With an adjustable backrest that spans from -30° to 90°, it supports a wide range of exercises, from decline to incline positions, making it ideal for full-body strength training. Its space-saving, foldable design ensures it’s easy to store, making it the perfect choice for those with limited space but serious fitness goals.





FED Fitness Feierdun 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set (45 LB): #1 in Adjustable Dumbbells

FED Fitness Feierdun 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set (45 LB) soared to the #1 position in the adjustable dumbbell category during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, attracting fitness enthusiasts worldwide. This innovative set combines five weights into one compact design, allowing users to quickly and easily adjust the resistance from 5 to 45 pounds. Ideal for a variety of exercises, it offers both versatility and convenience, eliminating the need for multiple dumbbells and saving valuable space. Its ergonomic, non-slip handle ensures a secure grip during intense workouts, while the durable design promises long-lasting use, making it a trusted choice for both beginners and experienced lifters.

FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower: #1 in Strength Training Dip Stands

The FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower dominated the strength training category this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, securing the #1 spot in sales. This all-in-one, compact powerhouse supports a wide range of upper and lower body exercises, including pull-ups, dips, leg raises, and push-ups, making it an essential piece of equipment for full-body strength training. Its heavy-duty steel frame and sturdy construction provide maximum stability during intense workouts, while the adjustable height and backrest ensure comfort and versatility for users of all sizes. Designed for home gyms with limited space, it offers gym-quality performance without taking up too much room.

FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine: #1 Best Seller in the $80–$90 Price Range

The FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine ranked #1 in the $80–$90 price range this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, becoming a top pick for full-body fat burning and core training at home. Its spine-friendly, bottom-up motion targets the core effectively while reducing strain on the neck and back. With 4 incline angles and 5 height settings, users can adjust intensity to match their goals. The heavy-duty triangular steel frame supports up to 330 lbs, while thick foam padding, low-noise rollers, and an LCD display enhance comfort and tracking.







FED Fitness: The Unquestionable Leader in Home Fitness This Holiday Season

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, FED Fitness didn’t just meet expectations — it shattered them. Beyond impressive sales figures, the brand has proven itself as the ultimate choice for home fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Whether it’s the space-saving Bcan Trampoline, perfect for indoor cardio, or the robust Flybird Weight Bench, ideal for strength training, FED Fitness offers high-quality, affordable solutions that are built to elevate any home gym.





As the demand for home fitness solutions continues to grow, FED Fitness has established itself as a go-to brand for those seeking reliable, innovative equipment that fits seamlessly into their lives. With these standout products leading the charge, it's clear that FED Fitness is not just participating in the fitness revolution — it’s defining it.





With Black Friday and Cyber Monday continuing into December, customers are flocking to FED Fitness for unbeatable deals on the industry’s best equipment.





Looking ahead, FED Fitness is committed to delivering even more outstanding products that will help customers reach their fitness goals while offering unparalleled value. The brand’s growth and success this Black Friday are just the beginning, and as it continues to innovate and expand, FED Fitness promises to provide even more groundbreaking solutions for home fitness enthusiasts in the future.







