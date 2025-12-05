CONSUMER FRAUD ALERT: Whistleblower Suit Against Morgan Auto Group Details Widespread Practices Defrauding Florida Car Buyers 

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duffie Law has issued this consumer notice in the wake of a former finance executive for Morgan Auto Group (MAG) filing a whistleblower complaint against the company, citing a range of deceptive practices used to mislead and overcharge customers purchasing vehicles at the group’s Florida dealerships. These allegedly include: “payment packing, whereby customers are charged for products that the customers did not want or did not know they were purchasing”—and sale of “useless warranty agreements that offer little to no protection to the consumers who purchased them.”

The complaint— Mirabito v. Morgan Auto Group, LLC, & Sarasota L Automotive Management , LLC (Case No: 25-CA-006252)—was filed in Hillsborough County, Florida.



It cites claims detailed by former Finance Director Jason Mirabito, an auto executive with over 25 years of experience managing sales and finance departments across dealerships throughout the U.S.

According to the complaint, Mirabito was hired by Morgan Auto Group in 2022 and was subsequently asked to support the group’s dealerships across Southwest Florida, including locations such as Audi Tampa; BMW Sarasota; Jaguar Land Rover of Sarasota; Honda of Sarasota, and others. The filing states that he was also hired as Finance Director for Sarasota L Automotive Management (SAM), a MAG-owned retail location doing business as Jaguar Land Rover of Sarasota.

As the complaint states: “During the course of his employment, Mirabito learned about the litany of practices employed by SAM and MAG to drive up the cost of vehicles to increase profits for the dealerships.” The complaint alleges numerous deceptive practices surrounding vehicle warranty and finance products offered by MAG or its dealerships, including those sold to customers as: “GAP or GAP+,” “EquityShield,” “AutoPayPlus,” “Permaplate” and “Crystal Fusion” and “factory wrap VSC.”

According to the complaint, Mirabito repeatedly complained and raised concerns with members of management at Morgan Auto Group, but misleading practices continued. Then, in August 2024: “Mirabito uncovered serious accounting deficiencies related to chargebacks at one of MAG’s…locations and requested a store audit to address what could be a company-wide issue.” Mirabito says he was suddenly and immediately terminated, with the complaint stating that this was “in direct retaliation for objecting to and/or refusing to participate in a policy, practice or activity that was a violation of a law, rule, or regulation.”

The complaint also contains communications from one MAG location’s manager appearing to reference the auto group’s allegedly deceptive methods in the face of scrutiny over alleged improper billing practices: “We can’t fight the elderly. Take what we can get...We know buyers are liars. Just can’t have major heat...We get over on the other 98%.”



The complaint can be viewed in full: here .

ALERT TO FLORIDA CAR BUYERS & WHISTLEBLOWERS:

Consumers who have purchased a vehicle through a Morgan Auto Group dealership are advised to closely review their documentation. According to counsel, buyers who suspect they may have been charged for products not delivered, or payments that differ from what was originally approved, may be affected by deceptive practices detailed in the suit. According to counsel, notable items of concern could include:

Retail installment sales contracts

“GAP,” “GAP+,” or “Equity Shield” coverage

“Factory wrap VSC”

Enrollment in AutoPayPlus or similar debit programs

Counsel is encouraging former employees or others with firsthand knowledge of these issues to come forward and to confidentially share information with an attorney of their choice. Since the filing, Duffie Law has become aware of multiple current and former MAG employees who have shared similar experiences, and expressed concerns related to themselves and Florida consumers.