Hana RFID Welcomes Tony Morris as Vice President of Sales to Advance Global Customer Programs

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID), a global leader in RFID inlay and embeddable tag design and manufacturing, announces the appointment of Tony Morris as VP of Sales, effective December 1, 2025. Tony will support the global sales organization and work closely with Mike Hetrick, SVP of Sales & Marketing, to expand Hana’s heritage line of ARC-Certified inlays into new channels and industries across the global market.

This appointment reflects Hana RFID’s focus on supporting partners with reliable supply, advanced technology, and dedicated local engagement. With trusted experience in large-scale RFID deployment, Tony strengthens Hana’s ability to serve customers with knowledge, responsiveness, and a solution mindset.

Tony brings almost two decades of RFID experience with a strong background in technology integration, business development, and strategic program execution. He has supported end-to-end RFID developments across RAIN RFID (UHF) and NFC (HF) inlays. He has worked with ecosystem partners, standards organizations, including GS1 and the RAIN Alliance, and global end users to define value, test performance, and scale production.

“Tony’s experience brings immediate value to our global customer base,” said Mike Hetrick, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Hana RFID. “He understands how to scale RFID programs across regions and industries. With Tony, we continue strengthening our team’s leadership to support customers with dedication, knowledge, and speed.”

In his previous work, Tony has led global programs at Avery Dennison, helping customers deploy solutions based on ARC specifications by building joint projects with label converters, service bureaus, and system integrators to support customer outcomes. Tony has deep experience building business cases, defining KPIs, and guiding ROI-driven programs from pilot to industrial scale.



“I’m excited to join Hana RFID, a company known for its customer-oriented focus and commitment to quality,” said Tony Morris. “Hana brings decades of high-tech electronics manufacturing experience together with a clear vision for what RFID can do next. I look forward to helping our partners explore new applications and launch successful programs using Hana’s global capabilities.”

Tony is based in the United States and is ready to support partners immediately.

Meet Tony at NRF Retail’s Big Show (January 11-13, 2026), where he will join Hana’s team at booth 3975. Book an in-booth appointment via https://hana.pub/nrf2026-meet

About Hana

Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID) is a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technology solutions, with a focus on RFID. It is dedicated to developing and manufacturing ARC-certified RFID inlays and embeddable (tire) tags. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, Hana is a proud member of the HANA Microelectronics Group. – www.hanarfid.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ac6c76f-efa7-418d-9b43-1bed2fc723ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f6bba81-dc1b-4b79-8e92-271df8c40fe2