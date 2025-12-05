ISNation Launches New Athlete Mental Fitness App on iOS, Android, and Web: A Movement to Break the Silence in Sports

Winter Park, FL, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISNation, the community-powered mental fitness platform built to help athletes feel seen, supported, and connected, today announced the official launch of its new app now available on iOS, Google Play, and the web.

Designed for athletes ages 13–21 and the families and coaches who support them, the ISNation app turns mental fitness into a daily habit, combining real athlete stories, expert guidance, and micro mindset tools that help athletes build strength that lasts—on and off the field.



Breaking the Silence: A Daily Solution for the Opponent Nobody Trains For

Across the country, youth athletes are struggling under pressure, identity challenges, and a culture of silence around mental health. Research shows:



ISNation was created to change that.

“Our mission is simple and urgent: help athletes feel seen,” said Tracey Currey, Founder & CEO of ISNation. “Athletes are carrying so much silently. What saves them is connection—real relationships, real voices, and daily tools that meet them right where they are. That’s what ISNation brings to them, every single day.”

A New Kind of Mental Fitness App Built on Daily Habits, Community, and Connection

Unlike generic wellness apps, ISNation is built specifically for athletes and powered by the sports community itself. The platform features:

• Micro Daily Mindset Training

A simple, guided rhythm of reflection and action that helps athletes grow one day at a time.



• Stories from Real Athletes

Authentic, lived experiences from youth athletes, college players, pros, coaches, nonprofits, and mentors—no AI-generated videos, ever.



• Courses & Tools from Trusted Experts

Mindset training, resilience lessons, guided sessions, and practical tools from sports psychologists, performance coaches, and global partners.



• Seamless Digital-to-Live Connection

Athletes hear from ISNation partners at events—then continue their growth journeys through the app with follow-up content and guided reflection.



“Every athlete — elite or struggling — needs daily reminders of identity, resilience, and the courage to speak up when life gets heavy,” said former NFL Player & ISNation Champion Josh Wells. “ISNation and the content within will not only encourage and remind you, but also help you grow on and off the field”



Backed by a Movement Transforming the Culture of Sports

ISNation is powered by a growing network of:

70+ athlete ambassadors

Expert coaches, pro athletes, and former pro athletes

Mission-aligned nonprofits, including Morgan’s Message, One Love, and The Wuerffel Foundation (founded by former NFL Quarterback Danny Wuerffel)

Performance experts, authors, and leadership mentors

Together, they represent a united commitment to making sports safer, healthier, and more connected.



Available Today Across All Major Platforms

Athletes, coaches, and families can now join ISNation on:

About ISNation

ISNation is a mental fitness platform built to break the silence in sports by helping athletes feel seen, supported, and connected. Through daily mindset habits, authentic stories from the sports community, and real human relationships, ISNation empowers athletes to grow—not just in their performance, but in their lives.

We believe in love, relationships, and hard work—the values that transform athletes and change the culture of sports.



