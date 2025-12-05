TruthScan's New Update Detects Nano Banana 2.5 AI Images

Boise, Idaho, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruthScan’s AI image detector just received a major update today. New improvements made to the AI image detector specifically target hard-to-spot image generation tools like Nano Banana. The update was first rolled out to enterprise users yesterday and all standard users today.

Christian Perry, CEO of TruthScan says, “One of the hallmarks of Google’s latest AI image model, is the level of realism the images it generates have. We immediately began developing an update to TruthScan to detect these images, and have released it today.”

“There was a time when crafting real-looking fake images took hours, but with the latest AI tools, it takes seconds—that’s why giving the public a tool that can spot these cheap fakes fast is so important, ” says Perry.

The reason TruthScan specifically updated its detector to target Nano Banana 2.5 images, is that internal tests showed that Google’s latest AI image model was the most difficult to detect. CNET journalist Katelyn Chedraoui reported that while Nano Banana was one of the best AI image detectors, that its level of realism was “deeply troubling.”

TruthScan is currently developing and rolling out continuous updates across all of its models, which include its AI audio/voice detector, its AI image detector, and it’s soon-to-be-released AI video detector. According to a report by Undetectable AI, 85% of Americans surveyed said deepfake content has damaged their trust in the media. Additionally, a larger survey by Pew Research found that 56% of Americans say they have lost trust in the media.

“We are at a point in AI where one of the biggest threats is artificially generated and deepfake content.” -Christian Perry

