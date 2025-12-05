National Down Syndrome Society Announces Six New Board Members

Washington D.C., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) has welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors following its merger with the LuMind IDSC Foundation on October 1. Anthony Providenti, Hector Guinness, LaSandra Brill, Karen Gaffney, Beverly Paperiello, and Ludivine Van der Heyden, all former LuMind IDSC board members, join the now 25-member NDSS Board.

“I am excited to continue advancing our mission and evolving our research initiatives alongside new and continuing members of the NDSS Board of Directors,” said NDSS CEO Kandi Pickard. “Together, this incredible group will continue to expand our work and create a lasting impact on the Down syndrome community.”

The new board members will help shape the organization’s next three-year strategic plan to roll out in mid-2026. Their addition to the Board also broadens NDSS’ geographic representation, particularly on the West Coast, with new members from California and Oregon.

Anthony Providenti, formerly the Board Chair of LuMind IDSC Foundation, is currently an advisor, board member, and investor to a number of companies across a variety of industries. Prior to that, Anthony was a senior executive in the Science and Diagnostics division at Mars, Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services as well as a senior executive with Heska Corporation, Covetrus, Inc. and Henry Schein, Inc., with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and business development as well as managing operating businesses. Providenti is also licensed to practice law in the state of New York. He has four children, and his adult son, Troy, has Down syndrome.

Hector Guinness is a partner with Hg in New York, a private equity firm focused on the software and services business. Relocating to the US in 2019, Guinness has previously lived in London and Mumbai. His 10-year-old son, Alfred, has Down syndrome.

LaSandra Brill is the Vice President of Global Digital Marketing at NVIDIA, the leader in AI computing. She previously served on the board of Abilities United and Special Olympics Northern California, and she currently serves on the executive leadership council with Parents Helping Parents. She has an 11-year-old daughter, Avery, who has Down syndrome.

Karen Gaffney is the President of the Karen Gaffney Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to championing for full inclusion for all individuals with intellectual disabilities. Karen also works full-time at a law firm in Portland, Oregon. She was the first person with Down syndrome to deliver a TED talk, and she successfully swam the English Channel in 2001 as part of a six-person relay team.

Beverly Paperiello is a senior level drug development consultant working with biotechnology companies. With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, she brings an extensive background in the management of clinical development programs.

Ludivine Van der Heyden is an attorney working to develop and manage Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP’s pro bono immigration practice. She also represents pro bono families in special education litigation in New York. Her five year-old daughter, Almudena, has Down syndrome.

The newly elected board will meet quarterly beginning in December 2025.

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) mission is to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive. NDSS advances this mission through its core pillars of Resources & Support, Research, Advocacy & Policy, and Community Engagement. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.