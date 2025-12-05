Coquitlam Centre Presents Santa’s Enchanted Elevator

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coquitlam Centre, one of Metro Vancouver’s leading shopping destinations, is inviting visitors to step into the holiday season with Santa’s Enchanted Elevator , a one of a kind experience that transports guests of all ages on a magical journey to the North Pole from December 5 to 24, 2025.

Located on Level 1 by Accents at Home, Santa’s Enchanted Elevator takes guests on a playful virtual ride where sparkling gears shift into twinkling northern lights, snow covered forests appear, and a holiday train chugs across the screen. A cheerful bellhop spins and twirls with candy striped lollipops as the elevator ascends, guiding visitors through their journey to the North Pole. When the doors open, guests step into a bright and joyful holiday scene filled with festive backdrops and photo opportunities perfect for families, friends, and holiday lovers alike.

This immersive experience is free for everyone to enjoy. In the spirit of giving, the Santa’s Enchanted Elevator team will also be accepting funds for the local Food Bank, operated by SHARE Family & Community Services Society , throughout the duration of the activation.

“Santa’s Enchanted Elevator is a magical, festive experience and every donation will support local families who are struggling,” says Claire MacLean, CEO of SHARE Family & Community Services Society. “In addition to the ToyBank and Gift Wrap station, this is one more way that shoppers can celebrate the season while helping out their community. At a time when the need is especially high, SHARE is so grateful to Coquitlam Centre for their help in making sure every family shares in the joy.”

Santa’s Enchanted Elevator is free to experience and welcomes visitors daily from December 5 to 24, 2025, during select hours. The activation will run from 3 pm to close Monday to Thursday, and full mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For more information, visit www.coquitlamcentre.com or follow @coquitlamcentre on Instagram for updates.

About Coquitlam Centre

Coquitlam Centre is a premier shopping destination in the heart of the Tri Cities, offering more than 175 stores, restaurants, and services across two levels. Serving the region since 1979, the Centre features a diverse mix of sought after brands, local favourites, and convenient everyday offerings, making it the perfect spot for shopping, dining, and community experiences. With more than 930,000 square feet of retail space and a central location in Coquitlam, it remains one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular retail hubs. For more information, visit coquitlamcentre.com .

