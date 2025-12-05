OneSolution Standardizes Ladder Safety Programs Amid U.S. Data Center Boom

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSolution, a division of Forward Solutions, today announced new findings showing how standardized ladder safety programs can help U.S. data center operators reduce risk, save money, and improve productivity. As data center construction surges to meet the demands of enterprise AI and digital transformation, operators are under pressure to build faster, smarter, and safer. According to McKinsey & Company analysis1, demand for data center capacity is expected to almost triple by 2030, with approximately 70 percent of that demand stemming from AI workloads.

Even modest inefficiencies, such as using multiple ladder models across sites, can increase risk, slow projects, and drive up costs. A recent OneSolution assessment revealed that standardizing ladder programs resulted in $100,000 in annual savings, recovered 290 hours of training, and enhanced field confidence and inspection efficiency.

Tackling the Hidden Costs of Mixed Ladder Fleets

In one multi-state data center project, over a dozen ladder SKUs were in active use. The variety created paperwork burdens, fragmented training needs, and increased site inspection complexity. OneSolution, an outsourced sales team, conducted a ladder safety assessment that revealed the scale of the challenge and delivered a roadmap to simplify operations.

The audit streamlined the inventory, reducing 15 SKUs to only three models tailored for key work types and compliance demands.

Stand-out Savings and Safety Gains

$100,000 in annual cost savings across U.S. sites.

290 hours of training time were returned by eliminating redundant training modules.

Lifespan of equipment doubled through consistent inspection and maintenance standards.



Beyond cost metrics, safety significantly improved. With fewer ladder types to manage, employees can more confidently recognize and use the correct ladder, supporting safer work site decisions.

Why Standardization Matters in the Data Center Boom

McKinsey projects a dramatic rise in U.S. data center demand over the next decade, primarily driven by AI workloads and broader digital infrastructure needs. This growth coincides with power constraints, supply chain challenges, and a shortage of skilled workers vital to building and maintaining these facilities.



“Our ladder assessments show what’s possible right now with real cost savings, productivity,

and improved safety at data center sites,” said Billy Moore, President of OneSolution.

“With thousands of electricians and contractors moving from site to site, the data center

workforce is highly mobile. Standardized, pre-approved solutions ensure that crews

can build consistently and safely, regardless of their work location.

For safety leaders, that’s one less variable to worry about.”

Standardization as Smart Strategy

Across industries, standardization is recognized as a key driver of scalable growth, particularly in complex and high-risk environments like data centers. Reducing variation helps companies simplify training, lower inspection risk, streamline compliance, and control costs.

For operators balancing rapid build schedules with ongoing site management, these efficiencies multiply across portfolios, ensuring consistency, safety, and control from day one.

Building a Culture of Continuous Improvement

This transformation wasn’t just a one-time audit. It was a high-trust collaboration that used ladder assessments as a catalyst for continuous improvement. By treating standardization as an ongoing process, teams replicated best practices across every operating site, helping safety and efficiency scale alongside America’s growing data center footprint.

With national capacity expected to triple by 2030, a culture of improvement may prove as critical as the hardware, power, and systems that keep the lights on.

