Deadline Alert: CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming January 2, 2026 to deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CarMax, Inc. (“CarMax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KMX) securities between June 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On September 25, 2025, CarMax released its second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing significant revenue and profit declines year over year, including: a revenue decline of 6.0%, total retail used vehicle revenues decline of 7.2%, and a total gross profit decline of 5.6%. The Company attributed its results primarily to actions required to “right size inventory” as well as a $71.3 million increase in loan loss provisions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.45, or 20.1%, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated CarMax’s growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CarMax securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 2, 2026 to to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

