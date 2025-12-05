RegEd’s Advertising Compliance Solution Surpasses 8 Million Submissions

Raleigh, NC, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, a leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, has reached a major new milestone: Enterprise Advertising Review has now surpassed 8 million submissions, representing more than 15 million review decisions and nearly 17 million submitted review items. This achievement underscores RegEd’s unmatched ability to streamline advertising compliance at scale, powered by advanced technology and AI-driven automation.

The solution’s continued high-growth adoption reflects RegEd’s commitment to exceeding the evolving needs of the financial services industry, from mid-sized firms to enterprise organizations with the highest submission volumes. Today, RegEd’s solution serves six of the top ten broker-dealers and four of the five largest U.S. banks, cementing its position as the most trusted choice for enterprise advertising and marketing compliance. This milestone comes less than a year after the platform surpassed 7 million submissions, demonstrating rapid growth and deep market penetration.

“Reaching 8 million submissions highlights our dedication to helping clients reduce complexity and increase speed in their compliance workflows,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. “Our solution enables compliance teams to focus on high-value activities by automating routine review processes, reducing review times by up to 80%, and ensuring consistency and regulatory alignment across all submissions.”

Advanced Features Driving Compliance Efficiency

RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to simplify compliance while maintaining rigor. Features such as AI-driven problematic language detection, SMART Disclosures management, lexicon-based keyword monitoring, dynamic workflows, and Document Compare automate key processes and minimize human error. The solution’s intuitive interface, hierarchy management tools, and seamless integration with FINRA AREF further enhance operational efficiency.

In 2025, RegEd expanded its AI capabilities with the launch of media transcription for multimedia content, enabling compliance teams to efficiently review videos, webinars, and podcasts. The AI-powered transcription automatically converts audio and video content into text, applying the same robust compliance analysis used for written materials. This enhancement allows firms to:

Detect potentially problematic language, including misleading claims or exaggerated statements.

Verify required disclosures and disclaimers are present.

Ensure brand and policy alignment across all media types.

Looking ahead, RegEd is expanding the platform with AI Submission PreCheck, an enhanced pre-submission review functionality that ensures the solution continues to deliver measurable value and stay at the forefront of industry innovation.

For more information about RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review and other compliance solutions, visit RegEd.com.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.