VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: November 30, 2025

Declaration of shares and voting rights
November 30, 2025
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: December 5, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

172,883,779

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		188,773,901Double voting rights granted on 1,921 ordinary shares

 

Transfer into bearer form of 202 shares with double voting rights

 

Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 925,504 new ordinary shares		Between November 6 & November 28, 2025

 

On November 27, 2025

 

On November 28, 2025		188,649,579

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

