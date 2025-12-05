VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

November 30, 2025

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: December 5, 2025

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



172,883,779



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 188,773,901 Double voting rights granted on 1,921 ordinary shares







Transfer into bearer form of 202 shares with double voting rights







Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 925,504 new ordinary shares Between November 6 & November 28, 2025







On November 27, 2025







On November 28, 2025 188,649,579

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

