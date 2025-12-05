Rising Demand for Kitchen Renovations Drives USA Cabinet Store's Expansion in Northern Virginia

Chantilly, Virginia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



USA Cabinet Store has announced an expansion of its design and installation services across Northern Virginia, transitioning from a traditional cabinet wholesaler to a comprehensive remodeling solutions provider. The expansion addresses increased demand for professional home renovation projects, particularly in affluent markets like Chantilly, where 41.7 percent of households earn above $200,000 annually.

The expanded services combine traditional cabinet supply with complete kitchen remodeling execution, eliminating the need for homeowners to coordinate multiple contractors. The company's Chantilly showroom at 3857 Dulles South Court now offers free VR 3D design consultations, white-glove delivery, permit management, and building code compliance assistance. These integrated services address common homeowner concerns about project complexity while ensuring professional results.

The strategic evolution comes as Virginia's housing market demonstrates sustained momentum. According to Virginia Realtors® data, active listings across the state reached 25,196 in October 2025—a 25.7 percent increase year-over-year—while Northern Virginia sales volume climbed 16.5 percent. This market activity has correlated with a projected 15 to 20 percent increase in interior renovation projects for the company during the fourth quarter, as homeowners choose to improve existing properties rather than navigate the competitive real estate market.

"With Fairfax County homes now spending an average of 27 days on the market according to October 2025 NVAR Market data, strategic kitchen improvements have become both a lifestyle enhancement and a financial imperative," said Emin Halac, CEO of USA Cabinet Store. "Our expanded services help homeowners maintain a competitive advantage in this rebalancing market while ensuring renovations that, according to Zonda's 2025 Cost vs. Value Report, can recoup 112.9 percent of costs for minor kitchen remodels."



Chantilly's recent ranking as the third-best place for families to live in the United States further validates the market opportunity. With a median household income of $143,786 across 7,330 households, the area represents a demand for high-quality kitchen design and renovation services.

The timing aligns with positive industry indicators, including the NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index (RMI), which posted a "Current Conditions" reading of 68 in Q3 2025, signaling positive sentiment among remodelers. Additionally, the Harvard Joint Center's Improving America's Housing 2025 report shows home improvement spending remains above $600 billion nationally, supporting continued investment in residential renovations.

The expansion introduces several customer-focused policies, including a "No Obligation of Purchase" structure and quality assurance protocols, differentiating the company's approach from traditional remodeling contractors. These policies reflect confidence in the company's ability to deliver remodeling services while reducing risk for homeowners undertaking major renovation projects.

As part of the cabinet store remodeling expansion, USA Cabinet Store now manages projects from initial consultation through final installation, providing comprehensive oversight throughout the renovation process. The company's 13 showrooms across multiple states showcase diverse cabinet options, premium materials, and functional designs that support complete kitchen and bathroom transformations.

USA Cabinet Store specializes in kitchen and bathroom renovations, offering custom cabinetry, countertops, tiles, sinks, faucets, and hardware. With showrooms in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee, the company has been serving customers since 2011, providing turnkey remodeling solutions that combine quality products with installation services.

