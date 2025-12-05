UPDATE -- Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $150,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Perrigo securities between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On November 17, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company’s outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company’s infant formula business; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, Perrigo’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $150,000 in Perrigo’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about the pending lawsuit or lead plaintiff process, click here, or please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 16, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.