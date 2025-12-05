UPDATE -- Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FUN) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FUN) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or acquired Six Flags common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus (“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. and their affiliates and subsidiaries (the “Merger”).

On November 5, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Registration Statement for the Merger was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading, and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that, notwithstanding its executives’ claims that the company had pursued transformational investment initiatives in the years leading up to the Merger, Legacy Six Flags in fact suffered from chronic underinvestment and its parks required millions of dollars in additional capital and operational expenditures above the company’s historical cost trends in order to maintain (let alone grow) Legacy Six Flags’ share in the intensely competitive amusement park market. Prior to the Merger, Legacy Six Flags had for years deferred or foregone basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development updates. Additionally, after taking over as CEO in November 2021, Bassoul slashed employee headcount in an effort to cut costs, but in so doing had degraded the company’s operational competence and guest experience. In short, at the time of the Merger Legacy Six Flags required a massive, undisclosed capital infusion to turn the company around, and these acute capital needs undermined the entire rationale for the deal as portrayed in the Registration Statement.

As a result, Six Flags’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Six Flags’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 5, 2026.

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.