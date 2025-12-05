1,000+ students from schools across the Americas gather to celebrate Nord Anglia Education’s Global Games, focusing on sports and global connectedness

WINDERMERE, Fla., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Anglia Education is proud to have welcomed more than 1,000 students to Windermere Preparatory School this week for the 2025 Global Games, a signature annual event that brings together young athletes from across North, South and Central America.

This year’s Games drew students ages 12–14 from 22 Nord Anglia schools representing nine countries, making it one of the most internationally diverse events to date. Over three days, participants competed in a wide range of sports, including soccer, basketball, swimming, tennis, sand volleyball, and flag football, while forming friendships that stretch across borders.

“The Global Games is a powerful expression of our mission to help students develop the confidence, character, and global mindset they need to succeed in school and in life,” said John McCall, Regional Managing Director, The Americas Region of Nord Anglia Education. “When students come together across borders to support one another, challenge themselves, and celebrate each other’s strengths and accomplishments, they’re not just competing—they’re discovering the collaboration, resilience, teamwork, and friendships that help shape who they become on and off the field, all while having fun along the way.”

Windermere Preparatory School, ranked this year as the #1 Best Private K–12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche, serves as the longtime host of the Global Games. Situated on a 48-acre lakeside campus, Windermere Prep provides a nurturing environment where students grow intellectually, socially, and emotionally. With a personalized approach to learning and a strong emphasis on global citizenship, the school prepares students for an ever-changing world and inspires them to pursue excellence both in and beyond the classroom.

