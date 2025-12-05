Tim Levy Launches Echoes Across Time, a New Podcast Exploring the Stories, Wisdom, and Values That Outlive Us

Beverly Hills California, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur, investor, and storyteller Tim Levy today announced the official launch of Echoes Across Time, a new podcast dedicated to exploring what remains when the noise of achievement fades — the ideas, values, and lived experiences that form our Non-Material Estate.

Blending Levy’s seventh-generation Jamaican heritage, UK upbringing, and decades of global entrepreneurial leadership, Echoes Across Time offers a unique, introspective space where guests examine the turning points that shaped them, the wisdom they hope to pass forward, and the echoes they intend to leave behind.

“We spend so much of life building material outcomes — companies, careers, accomplishments — but what truly endures are the stories and the meaning behind them,” said Tim Levy, host of Echoes Across Time and co-founder of Twyn, a pioneering conversational-media company. “This podcast is an invitation to pause, reflect, and articulate the legacy we rarely take the time to name.”

Each episode features founders, creatives, innovators, and reflective thinkers from around the world who open up about identity, purpose, resilience, community, and the unseen forces that guide their paths. With a warm, thoughtful conversational style, Levy brings his signature mix of intellectual curiosity and emotional clarity to every exchange.

“These conversations are not about success as the world defines it — they’re about the wisdom people earn along the way,” Levy added. “If even one insight from these stories helps someone live with more intention or more courage, then the echo has already begun.”

A Podcast for Leaders, Makers, and Seekers

Echoes Across Time is designed for audiences who crave depth — founders navigating uncertainty, leaders reflecting on meaning, creatives wrestling with identity, and anyone interested in how personal history shapes human possibility.

Early episodes delve into themes such as:

The invisible inheritance we carry and pass on

Lessons learned from failure, reinvention, and transformation

Cultural identity and the shaping of personal worldview

The future of storytelling and the rise of conversational media

The legacy beyond material wealth

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a weekly podcast hosted by entrepreneur and storyteller Tim Levy, exploring the Non-Material Estate — the wisdom, values, stories, and lived experiences that form the legacy we leave behind. Through intimate, thoughtful conversations with founders, innovators, and cultural thinkers, the podcast creates space for reflection, understanding, and meaning-making. New episodes are available on all major streaming platforms.

About Tim Levy

Tim Levy is a seventh-generation Jamaican, UK-raised, Los Angeles–based entrepreneur who has founded 22 companies and invested in more than 80 startups. He is the co-founder of Twyn, a breakthrough conversational-media company that helps people preserve their stories and wisdom through interactive, authentic digital experiences. Levy’s work sits at the intersection of technology, storytelling, identity, and legacy.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

