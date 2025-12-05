VendRespect Launches Business Directory with Cybersecurity Scoring for IT Service Provider Discovery

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VendRespect has launched a specialized business directory designed to transform how businesses find and evaluate IT managed service providers through integrated cybersecurity scoring and vendor management transparency. The platform addresses a critical gap in the technology services marketplace by combining traditional directory functionality with real-time security assessments and third-party verification systems.

"Traditional methods of finding IT service providers often leave businesses vulnerable to partnering with vendors whose security practices haven't been properly vetted," said Maksim Avrukin, a spokesperson from VendRespect. "Our platform fundamentally changes this dynamic by providing transparency into each provider's cybersecurity posture before any business relationship begins. This means companies can make informed decisions based on verified security metrics rather than marketing claims alone."

The VendRespect business directory distinguishes itself from conventional business listings by incorporating dynamic cybersecurity scoring that updates in real time based on vendor security profiles. This approach enables businesses to evaluate potential technology partners not only on their service offerings but also on their verified security practices and risk management capabilities.

The platform serves IT consultants, managed service providers, and business owners seeking technology partners with demonstrable security credentials. Each listed provider undergoes comprehensive cybersecurity assessments that evaluate critical risks and vulnerabilities, with scores calculated using industry-standard metrics and third-party verification processes.

The directory's launch comes at a time when businesses face increasing pressure to verify the security credentials of their technology partners. Recent industry data shows that supply chain attacks have increased significantly, with many breaches originating through third-party vendor relationships. VendRespect's platform addresses these concerns by providing continuous monitoring and real-time updates to security scores as vendor profiles change.

Beyond basic directory functionality, the platform offers risk assessment tools that help businesses identify critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities within their vendor networks. The system aggregates vendor agreements, forms, and signatures in a centralized location, streamlining vendor management while minimizing security risks at the vendor level.

Los Angeles companies rated by VendRespect gain access to detailed profiles that include not only traditional business information but also dynamic security scores, vendor agreement management capabilities, and integration with existing IT documentation systems. The platform's scoring methodology examines multiple factors, including current security practices, supply chain risk management, and compliance with industry standards.

The platform also integrates with IT Glue and other documentation systems commonly used by managed service providers, enabling seamless incorporation of security scoring into existing workflows. This integration allows technology providers to demonstrate their security credentials visually, supporting their recommendations with quantifiable metrics.





VendRespect specializes in cybersecurity scoring and vendor management solutions for the technology services industry. Based in Valley Village, California, the company provides comprehensive services including risk assessments, third-party security verification, dynamic scoring systems, and supply chain risk management tools. The platform serves IT consultants, managed service providers, and businesses seeking to strengthen their vendor relationships through enhanced transparency and security verification.

