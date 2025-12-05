SummerMae Unveils Lycra® Maternity Underwear, Supporting U.S. Moms Through Full-Scenario Pregnancy Care

Chino, CA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SummerMae, the maternity lifestyle brand recognized for comfort-centered design and thoughtful innovation, announces the launch of its new maternity underwear collection—an essential addition that supports women from early pregnancy through postpartum recovery. This collection signals a major step forward in SummerMae’s broader strategy to develop a complete, all-scenario maternity ecosystem designed to meet real physical and emotional needs throughout the journey of motherhood.













As the maternity apparel market evolves, one long-standing challenge continues to affect expectant mothers worldwide: finding underwear that keeps pace with the body’s rapid transformation. Many traditional styles fail to accommodate abdominal expansion, heightened skin sensitivity, and increased perspiration, resulting in discomfort during everyday routines. Recognizing this persistent gap, SummerMae set out to redefine maternity underwear through a combination of adaptive fit, premium materials, and purpose-driven functionality.



At the heart of the new collection is a high-stretch, pressure-free waistband engineered to expand naturally with the growing belly. The design helps prevent constriction, slipping, or pressure spots—issues commonly encountered with standard underwear during pregnancy. To address the increased skin sensitivity that many women experience in later trimesters, SummerMae utilizes ultra-soft, low-friction fabrics, ensuring gentle contact with the skin during extended wear. The collection also incorporates bamboo-based fibers, chosen for their natural breathability, moisture-wicking properties, and hypoallergenic qualities, further enhancing comfort for sensitive skin and helping mothers feel fresh throughout the day.



A key technological highlight of this collection is the integration of high-performance Lycra fibers. SummerMae selected Lycra for its exceptional elasticity and long-lasting resilience. Capable of stretching up to five times its original length, Lycra allows each garment to adapt fluidly to the body’s rapid changes, providing true early-pregnancy-to-postpartum flexibility. When combined with breathable bamboo fibers, the underwear offers a cooling, air-permeable experience that supports comfort in diverse climates and during activities ranging from daily errands to prenatal yoga sessions. This dynamic elasticity ensures the underwear remains comfortable whether the belly is beginning to show or has reached its full curve.



Lycra’s precision-fit capability also reinforces SummerMae’s inclusive sizing philosophy, enabling women of different heights, weights, and bump shapes to find a size that feels tailored rather than restrictive. By combining supportive structure with responsive stretch and breathable bamboo fabrics, SummerMae offers maternity underwear that maintains its shape, softness, stability, and ventilation—even after frequent washing, a common part of pregnancy life.



Breathability plays another essential role in the design. With hormonal changes leading to higher perspiration levels, SummerMae prioritizes air-permeable fabrics that improve ventilation without sacrificing coverage. The use of bamboo-based materials ensures natural airflow while maintaining softness against the skin, enhancing comfort throughout pregnancy and supporting mothers through long hours of daily wear. The collection’s durability ensures it withstands high-frequency wear and washing throughout pregnancy and into postpartum.



The line also supports postpartum needs, recognizing that recovery extends long beyond childbirth. For individuals healing from Cesarean deliveries, the high-waisted design avoids incision areas, minimizing friction and irritation. Gentle abdominal compression provides subtle support that may aid postpartum abdominal recovery while preserving all-day comfort. By addressing both prenatal and postnatal stages, SummerMae reinforces its mission of delivering long-term, whole-journey care.



Versatility across real-life scenarios guided the development of the collection. Whether worn during baby showers, maternity photoshoots, everyday activities, or nighttime rest, SummerMae designed the underwear to meet the shifting needs of each stage. This multi-scenario adaptability reflects the brand’s broader vision: to provide expecting families with reliable essentials that support every meaningful moment of the pregnancy experience.

Environmental responsibility is also integrated into SummerMae’s product strategy. With growing consumer interest in sustainability, the brand incorporates gentle, health-conscious materials and recyclable packaging, aligning with the values of modern mothers who seek products that are both safe and environmentally considerate. These choices support SummerMae’s long-term goal of making pregnancy essentials feel reassuring, purposeful, and socially responsible.













While maternity underwear marks an important milestone, it is one chapter in SummerMae’s expanding maternity universe. The brand first gained international attention with its maternity swimwear—now one of its signature categories—celebrated for flattering silhouettes, dependable support, and vibrant designs. Building on this foundation, SummerMae is preparing to introduce maternity yoga pants shaped by deep research into movement comfort and body-adaptive design. This upcoming launch further strengthens SummerMae’s presence in maternity activewear and reflects the brand’s dedication to building an all-scenario lifestyle wardrobe.



Building on this trajectory, SummerMae is now outlining a broader long-term vision. As the brand continues introducing new categories such as maternity underwear and maternity yoga bottoms, it aims to build a full-scenario maternity care system that supports every physical and emotional stage of the journey from early pregnancy to postpartum recovery. This vision seeks to reshape how maternity essentials are designed, evaluated, and experienced in the U.S. market.



Rather than treating maternity needs as isolated product categories, SummerMae is working toward an integrated ecosystem in which apparel, comfort, and functionality intersect with inclusive design and evolving lifestyle habits. Future developments include product lines engineered for trimester-specific support, adaptive solutions for postpartum healing, and intentionally designed garments for milestone moments such as maternity photography, baby showers, and the transition into early motherhood.



With a continued focus on comfort science, advanced textiles, and inclusive sizing frameworks, SummerMae plans to introduce additional product families that can accompany mothers throughout the entire cycle of pregnancy and beyond. The brand’s roadmap also includes sustainability-driven material innovation and packaging improvements to align with the values of modern American mothers who seek both safety and environmental consciousness.



Through this long-term strategy, SummerMae aims to evolve from a category-focused maternity brand into a holistic maternity-lifestyle brand—one capable of delivering consistent, reliable, and emotionally resonant care across every scenario of pregnancy. The introduction of the new maternity underwear collection marks a foundational step toward this broader vision, reflecting SummerMae’s commitment to bringing comprehensive, thoughtfully engineered support to mothers during one of life's most transformative periods.





About SummerMae

With over 10 years of experience, SummerMae boldly supports every stage of motherhood with empathy, strength, and style. Pregnancy is more than physical—it’s a journey of growth, transformation, and quiet courage. We celebrate that strength with an edgy spirit and confident positivity, helping every mom-to-be feel seen, supported, and beautifully herself. More than just clothing, SummerMae is a reminder: You are powerful. You are radiant. You are never alone.