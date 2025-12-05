Virginia Chamber Unveils Blueprint Virginia 2035 at 16th Annual Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade

Richmond, VA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Chamber of Commerce officially unveiled Blueprint Virginia 2035 during the 2025 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade, co-hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The comprehensive business plan was presented to Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger and marks the culmination of a year-long effort to strengthen Virginia’s position as a top state for business over the next decade.

“Blueprint Virginia 2035 reflects a unified statewide vision for the economic future of all Virginians,” said Keith Martin, Interim President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber. “We are grateful to the more than 10,000 business leaders, community partners, and regional stakeholders who shared their expertise during this process. The Chamber looks forward to working with Governor-elect Spanberger and lawmakers to turn these priorities into meaningful progress for Virginia’s businesses and communities.”

“Participating in the regional tour, industry council discussions, and signature events this past year reinforced how much insight and innovation exists across every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Linda Stanley, Chair of the Virginia Chamber Board of Directors. “The feedback we received helped shape a strategic roadmap that positions Virginia for continued leadership in the global economy and ensures our long-term competitiveness.”

Co-chairs of the Blueprint Virginia 2035 effort, Monica Schmude, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and Edmond Hughes, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of HII, presented the plan and added their perspectives:

“Throughout the Blueprint Virginia tour, one message rang clear across every region of the Commonwealth: Virginians want a healthier future that’s also more affordable and easily accessible. At Anthem, we believe health is the foundation of a thriving economy, and we’re proud to support a Blueprint that prioritizes innovation, workforce readiness, and access to care. This plan reflects the voices of our communities—and with strong partnerships across sectors, we can turn this vision into real and lasting impact.”



— Monica Schmude, President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

“It’s been an honor to serve as co-chair and help guide this important plan that will shape a better community for all Virginia citizens. Delivering Blueprint Virginia 2035 to Governor-elect Spanberger reflects the dedication of business and community leaders across the Commonwealth who are committed to Virginia’s long-term success. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate this work and proud of the collective vision it represents.”



— Edmond Hughes, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at HII

Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger received the Blueprint—continuing a tradition upheld by the past three incoming governors—and addressed attendees on the importance of strategic planning for Virginia’s long-term competitiveness:

“I believe the number-one job of the Governor of Virginia is to strengthen the Commonwealth's economy and attract new jobs. Blueprint Virginia 2035 will help provide a roadmap for growing a Virginia economy where every Virginian can earn a good living — and where businesses know they’ll have access to a talented workforce that is prepared to succeed," said Governor-elect Spanberger. "As Governor, I will always be focused on strengthening our workforce, protecting our trade partnerships, and working with our business community — including the Virginia Chamber of Commerce — to make sure our Commonwealth continues to lead the way.”

The event featured a robust program of discussions and insights from leaders from around the Commonwealth. Keynote speaker John G. Murphy, Senior Vice President, Head of International, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, provided national and global context on trade and competitiveness. Attendees also heard from Jason El Koubi, President and CEO, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and two panel discussions: “Why Virginia? A Business Case for the Commonwealth,” and “Global Trade, Local Impact: Driving Statewide Prosperity.”

For more information on Blueprint Virginia 2035 and to view the full plan, visit blueprintvirginia.org.

About the Virginia Chamber Foundation:

The Virginia Chamber Foundation is the 501(c)(3) arm of the Virginia Chamber, which tracks economic competitiveness and advances long-term policy solutions. Through in-depth research and analysis, strategic initiatives, and sector-specific Industry Councils, the Foundation develops, advances, and tracks the proposed priorities within Blueprint Virginia - a comprehensive plan to position the Commonwealth as the best state for business. These Councils convene leaders from across key industries to provide expert insight on public policy issues shaping Virginia’s future. Learn more at https://vachamber.com/foundation/about-the-foundation/

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce:

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 30,000 members. The Virginia Chamber is a non-partisan organization that champions the interests of the business community in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to serve as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. Learn more at www.vachamber.com

About Blueprint Virginia 2035:

Blueprint Virginia 2035 is the Commonwealth’s long-term business-led strategic plan for economic development. Developed with input from more than 10,000 Virginians through a statewide regional tour, 20 Industry Council meetings, 11 signature events, and year-long surveys, this roadmap represents a unified statewide vision for the economic future of all Virginians. This fourth iteration identifies priorities in workforce development, infrastructure, healthcare, innovation, and other focus areas essential to Virginia’s economic future. Learn more at blueprintvirginia.org.