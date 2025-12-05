Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Aspirus St. Luke’s Reach New Multi-Year Agreement

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) and Aspirus St. Luke’s are pleased to announce a new multi-year contract agreement. The existing contract was set to expire at midnight on December 31, 2025. The new contract is in effect through 2027.

This agreement ensures that Aspirus St. Luke’s will continue to be a participating provider for Blue Cross health plans in 2026 and beyond.

The new agreement reflects a shared commitment to providing high-quality care to the community while addressing the economic challenges facing the healthcare industry. Both organizations have worked diligently to structure a contract that recognizes the value of the essential services Aspirus St. Luke’s and Aspirus Lake View provide to the region, while maintaining a focus on long-term value for Blue Cross members and employer groups.

"Our primary focus is always on the patients we serve,” said Dr. Nick Van Deelen, Aspirus Health Minnesota Market President. “I’m pleased we were able to reach an agreement for our patients that allows them to continue receiving high-quality care close to home from the Aspirus providers and services they know and trust. We appreciate Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota’s collaboration to reach this agreement.”

"Blue Cross remains committed to ensuring our members have access to high-quality care at a fair value," said Mark Steffen, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "We are pleased to have found common ground with Aspirus St. Luke’s that supports the health of the communities we serve together."

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our nearly 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Aspirus Health

Aspirus Health is a nonprofit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The health system operates 18 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations with nearly 14,000 team members, including 1,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Learn more at aspirus.org.