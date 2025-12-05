Hingham Savings Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ:HIFS) (“the Bank”), Hingham, Massachusetts, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program (“the Program”) pursuant to which the Bank may repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock, having received all regulatory approvals as may be required. Under the Program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, or any combination of such methods, in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations.

The Bank regularly evaluates all capital allocation options, in light of the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective returns on such options, including the incremental return on organic balance sheet growth, investments, dividends (both regular and special), and share repurchases. The Program permits the Bank to repurchase shares when, in the estimate of senior management, the return on share repurchases is attractive relative to alternative capital allocation options.

The Program is fundamentally price sensitive and does not obligate the Bank to acquire any shares at all. It may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

The Program is authorized through December 6, 2026. The Board anticipates reconsidering the size and terms of the Program on an annual basis, subject to regulatory approval as may be required.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President & Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761