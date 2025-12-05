Parsons Selected for $1B Sound Transit MATOC to Support Regional Transit Expansion

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced the company has secured a position on Sound Transit’s 2025 $1 billion ceiling Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for design services. This five-year contract, with two potential one-year extensions, will support Sound Transit’s $60 billion capital program—one of the largest transportation infrastructure initiatives in North America.

Under this MATOC, Parsons will provide architecture, engineering, and related services for a wide range of projects, including light rail extensions, system resiliency and sustainability improvements, and state of good repair initiatives.

"This award reflects our deep understanding of Sound Transit’s system and our proven ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions for complex transit programs," said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America Parsons. "We’re proud to continue supporting the Puget Sound region’s ambitious mobility goals and to help shape the future of sustainable urban transportation."

Parsons’ selection builds on its longstanding partnership with Sound Transit, including:

Serving as the lead designer of the Federal Way Link Extension, an award-winning 7.8-mile design-build light rail transit project that is currently in the testing and commissioning phase for a planned December 2025 opening.

Serving as a major design partner for the 16-mile Everett Link Extension, currently in the preliminary engineering phase.

Providing track and rail systems preliminary engineering for the Downtown Redmond Link Extension, which opened for passenger service in May 2025.





Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit www.parsons.com/rail-transit/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

