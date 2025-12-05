Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. Received Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Yangzhou, China, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Meihua” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, announced today that the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 2, 2025, notifying the Company that the Nasdaq staff has determined to delist the Company’s ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Delisting Determination”), because the Company failed to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

As previously disclosed, on December 3, 2024, the Nasdaq staff notified the Company that the bid price of its listed ordinary shares had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days, and, as a result, did not comply with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Therefore, in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until June 2, 2025, to regain compliance with the Rule. Subsequently, on June 6, 2025, the Company transferred to The Nasdaq Capital Market and it was afforded the remainder of the second 180-calendar-day compliance period, or until December 1, 2025, to demonstrate compliance.

The Company effectuated a reverse share split of its ordinary shares at the ratio of 1:16 on November 24, 2025, but failed to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for at least 10 consecutive business days before December 1, 2025. The trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on December 9, 2025.

The Company was provided until December 9, 2025 to request an appeal of the Delisting Determination to the hearing panel. The Company submitted the hearing request on December 4, 2025.

Additionally, on December 1, 2025, the Nasdaq Staff notified the Company that it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5550(a)(4), which requires Nasdaq listed companies to have at least 500,000 publicly held shares. As of December 1, 2025, the Company has less than 500,000 publicly held shares, thus failed to meet the Nasdaq requirement. This matter serves as an additional and separate basis for delisting.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as HDPE bottles for tablets and LDPE bottles for eye drops, throat strips, and anal bags, and Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as disposable identification bracelets, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, medical catheters, uterine tissue suction tables, virus sampling tubes, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and anesthesia puncture kits, among other products which are sold under the Company's own brands and are also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received an international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for over 20 Class I products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for more than 30 years, providing over 1,000 types of products for domestic sales, as well as over 120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

For more information, please visit www.meihuamed.com.

Follow us on Webull: https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-mhua.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Company's offering, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For further information, please contact.

IR Department

Email: secretary@meihuamed.com

Tel: +86-0514-89800199