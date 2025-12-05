Children’s National Hospital welcomes First Lady Melania Trump for holiday visit

Washington, DC, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Lady Melania Trump visited Children’s National Hospital today to celebrate the holiday season with patients, families and staff, renewing a tradition that dates back to 1945 when First Lady Bess Truman first visited families who could not spend their holidays at home.

During her visit, Mrs. Trump read a holiday story, “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” by Mac Barnett, to assembled children and families, greeted patients at the bedside, posed for photos with families, and spent time with nurses, doctors and support staff. Her presence brought warmth and joy to children and parents during what can be a difficult time.

Introducing the First Lady was a former patient named Caoilinn, who first met the First Lady in 2017 at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden. Now a confident Virginia Military Institute student, pursuing the dream she formed during her earliest days of cancer treatment here, she serves as an incredible reminder of the power of Children’s National - not just saving lives but saving lifetimes.

Mrs. Trump was escorted by two incredible patients, Faith and Riley, and their bubbly personalities and positive energy brought further festive spirit to this special event.

“We are grateful to the First Lady for sharing her time, compassion and holiday spirit with our patients and families,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, president & CEO of Children’s National. “From incredible former patients like Caoilinn to children like Riley and Faith, I am reminded every day of the incredible strength and courage of the young lives we care for. Her visit brings moments of joy, comfort and hope to families who are spending this holiday away from home.”

The First Lady’s holiday visit remains one of the most cherished traditions at Children’s National, offering meaningful connection and encouragement to patients, families and staff during the holiday season.

Link to photos here.

Children’s National media contact: Media@childrensnational.org | (202) 476-4500





###

About Children’s National Hospital

Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is one of the top 10 children’s hospitals in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated four times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. In 1987, Children’s National founded Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to reducing unintentional injuries among children through comprehensive national and global education, research and advocacy. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.