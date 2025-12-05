Sable Announces Adoption of New Equity Incentive Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. (“Sable” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company provided near unanimous approval of a new omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Equity Incentive Plan”) at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). All other matters advanced at the Meeting, including setting the board at five members, re-election of directors and appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditor, were also approved near unanimously.

The Company adopted the Equity Incentive Plan to provide more flexibility than that provided under the previous stock option plan and restricted share unit plan of the Company (collectively, the “Legacy Plans”). The Equity Incentive Plan provides the Company with a choice of options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units for grant. Like the Legacy Plans, the Equity Incentive Plan is a rolling plan which, subject to the adjustment provisions provided for therein, provides that the aggregate maximum number of shares that may be issued upon the exercise or settlement of awards granted under the Equity Incentive Plan shall not exceed 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares at the time of grant.

Further details on the Equity Incentive Plan, including a copy thereof, can be found in the management information circular of the Company dated November 5, 2025, which is available on the Company’s website at www.sableresources.com and under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Legacy Plans will continue to govern outstanding options and restricted share units previously granted under such plans, but no new awards will be granted thereunder.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

