Clearmind Medicine Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announced today that on December 4, 2025, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company’s closing bid price for its common shares was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until June 2, 2026, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. During the compliance period, the Company’s common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “CMND”.. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

If the Company is not in compliance by June 2, 2026, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar day compliance period. To qualify for this additional time, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period(s), including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s common shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares between now June 2, 2026, and will consider available options to resolve the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, and timing and effect thereof. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.