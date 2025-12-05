Colabor Group Announces Resignation of Director

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) announces that Ms. Danièle Bergeron has tendered her resignation as director of the Company, which resignation follows her acceptance of a position with a major company.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Ms. Bergeron for her valuable contribution, expertise and meaningful impact she has made to the Board and the Company throughout her tenure,” said Mr. Denis Mathieu, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.